The political bloodletting between rival factions of the Champaign County Democratic Party continues.
The latest politico to fall victim to the power struggle between the two self-proclaimed chairwomen of the county party is DeShawn Williams, the treasurer serving under chairwoman and state Rep. Carol Ammons.
The announcement that Williams, who works at Busey Bank, has decided to abdicate the post to which he was just elected April 15 came in an email from one of the party’s two rival executive committees, this one headed by Ammons.
“Our current treasurer, DeShawn Williams, has decided to step down from this role after harassment by fellow precinct committee members Maryam Ar-Raheem and Deloris Henry,” the email stated.
Ammons stated in the email that Williams made his decision to leave after “Maryam and Deloris filed a false police report and harassed DeShawn at his work, involving his direct supervisor in a way that jeopardized DeShawn’s employment.”
Both Ar-Raheem and Ammons have refused to make any public comment about the chairwoman controversy. Henry, a former administrator in the Champaign school district, was unavailable for comment on the latest turn of events.
In addition to challenging Ammons’ leadership role, Henry, joined by county board member Cynthia Fears, has filed complaints alleging election improprieties in the March 18 primary by Ammons’ husband, county Clerk Aaron Ammons. That matter is pending in the state’s attorney’s office.
Although now bitter rivals, Carol Ammons and Ar-Raheem worked together in a 2016 party insurrection to oust former party Chairman Al Klein.
This year, however, rather than support Ar-Raheem’s election to a third term, Ammons sought the top spot for herself.
She won the vote at the party’s April 15 meeting, an online gathering boycotted by Ar-Raheem supporters because they said it was improperly called. In addition to Ammons being elected chairwoman, the party also elected members of an executive committee that included Williams as treasurer.
However, at an April 22 meeting called by Ar-Raheem, the incumbent chairwoman won a disputed vote for chairwoman. The April 22 meeting further stirred up a hornet’s nest because Ar-Raheem refused to allow party members who voted for Ammons at the April 15 meeting to vote for a second time.
In addition to Ar-Raheem’s election as chairwoman, participating Democrats elected their own executive committee, which included Jessica LaRosa’s re-election as treasurer.
However, LaRosa almost immediately resigned, stating that she decided to step down after Democratic local lawyer Matt Duco threatened to sue her if she did not turn over bank records and financial assets to the Ammons’ wing of the party.
“I did not sign on for this much drama and am extremely upset,” LaRosa wrote in an April 22 email to Ar-Raheem.
Ar-Raheem subsequently sent LaRosa a cease-and-desist order forbidding her from turning over records to Ammons’ supporters.
But the letter arrived “too late,” in the words of LaRosa lawyer Glenn Stanko, because LaRosa already had closed out the party’s account at Chase Bank and turned the proceeds over to Williams.
Ar-Raheem supporters claimed the actions taken by LaRosa and Williams were improper because LaRosa had already resigned as party treasurer and had no authority to take any further actions regarding party finances.
That transaction sparked the filing of a complaint with Champaign police. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Tuesday she has not received any reports on the matter from police on the disputed bank-account closure.
Needless to say, the dispute has become personal as well as political.
“The behavior of Maryam and Deloris is outrageous, childish and embarrassing to the party,” the Ammons email stated.
The email chastised them for refusing to accept “the decisive and overwhelming vote by precinct committee people to elect a new chair and executive committee.”
In his own message, Williams charged Ar-Raheem and Henry with trying to “wreak havoc within the party” by filing a “false claim with my bank, involving executive management in my region.” He also signaled his loyalty and appreciation to Carol and Aaron Ammons.
“I am forever grateful to those who have rallied around me during this time, including one of my idols, Patricia Avery, our chair and our state representative Carol Ammons and the entire Ammons family, and so many more,” said Williams, who indicated he’ll continue in his role as a precinct committeeman.
Although Ammons and Ar-Raheem both claim to be the boss of the local party, officials at the Illinois State Board of Elections and the Illinois Democratic County Chairs Association recognize Ammons as chairwoman. Absent litigation that forces the issue, it appears that Ammons holds the position.
She’s certainly acting that way. Ammons has established a number of party committees to address various issues. One is assigned to come up with Williams’ replacement.
Ammons named herself and Kyle Patterson to lead a subcommittee to name a new treasurer. Other members include Duco, Shawna Martell, Stephanie Seawell, Leah Taylor, Michelle Jett and Eric Thorsland.
