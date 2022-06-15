Jim Dey | Catch-and-release angered San Francisco voters — what about Illinois?
Last week was a tough one for the wokerati in San Francisco. But what does it portend for Illinois?
Not only did Left Coast voters remove a pro-criminal prosecutor from office in a recall election, they sent a message increasingly embraced by citizens across the country, including Illinois.
People — Democrats, Republicans, independents and the apolitical — don’t like crimes being committed under their noses, particularly when the responsible law-enforcement officials make their lack of concern clear.
Down for the count is ex-San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, a princeling of the radical left. His parents were 1960s revolutionaries who did long stretches in prison after they shot and killed three people, including two police officers, during an armored-car robbery.
Boudin was reared by two former members of the revolutionary Weather Underground — retired University of Illinois-Chicago education Professor William Ayers and his wife, Bernardine Dorhn.
A graduate of Yale law, Boudin campaigned on the opposite of a law-and-order platform, pledging not to prosecute individuals who committed quality-of-life crimes, and not much of anything else either.
The voters of San Francisco didn’t object, at least in theory, to Boudin’s laissez-faire approach to criminal activity until they were confronted with the chaotic consequences.
Hence, the recall campaign that culminated June 7 with Boudin’s ouster by a margin of 60 to 40 percent. One news account stated Boudin was “decisively rejected by wealthier Whites ... as well as by Asian Americans.”
Partisan Democrats contend that Boudin’s ouster was Republican-driven. But those familiar with that city’s politics know that San Francisco’s GOP contingent could fit easily within an elevator, maybe even a phone booth, if those still existed.
It was the city’s liberals who split with their more leftist counterparts.
For his part, Boudin was unbowed, saying, “This is a movement, not a moment.”
Boudin cast himself as especially enlightened, “part of a national movement that understands we can never incarcerate our way out of poverty.”
It is certainly true that many members of the criminal element come from the lower end of the socio-economic ladder. They are the result of social pathologies that include lack of education, family disintegration, drug abuse and mental illness in addition to lack of means.
But it is equally true that it’s the vast majority of those living in poverty who are victims of crime and most need protection. That’s why the “Defund the Police” movement is mostly an affectation of educational elites.
San Francisco may be an outlier vis a vis this naive approach to dealing with crime. But Boudin is right that it is a “movement,” one on display in major cities like Chicago and St. Louis, where elected prosecutors in the same vein as Boudin embrace similarly wrongheaded policies.
That’s one reason why Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently blasted the Cook County criminal-justice system for the city’s serious public-safety problems.
“If we hold violent, dangerous people accountable, we will see a significant drop in the violence in our city,” Lightfoot said. “But when you’ve got somebody who’s accused of murder, attempted murder, rape, kidnapping, carjacking, as is now, these people are walking the streets right now today in our communities because our criminal courts are not doing their job and taking into consideration the danger to the community.”
Lightfoot is referring to Cook County courts’ policy of releasing outright many of those charged with serious crimes.
That “no bond” policy will go into effect statewide Jan. 1 under the criminal-justice reform law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed in January 2021 and that is scorned by police and prosecutors. He portrays it as a brilliant step forward. But judging how that approach is working in Chicago and San Francisco, the public will not be as enthusiastic.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.