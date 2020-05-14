The politically toxic game of musical chairs at the Champaign County Democratic Party goes round and round.
Last week, the Illinois State Board of Elections in Springfield identified state Rep. Carol Ammons of Urbana as the county party’s new boss. This week, the state agency identifies incumbent Maryam Ar-Raheem, Ammons’ rival, as the head of the county party’s central committee and describes Ammons as among “previous officers,” in her case having resigned her post Monday.
What’s going on?
The local confusion has caught the attention of election officials in Springfield who say they have no choice but to identify the county chair based on the latest report submitted.
“We have to accept the reports they send us,” said Matt Dietrich, the board’s public information officer. “We’re strictly ministerial.”
Dietrich said the ongoing bitter battle between Ammons and Ar-Raheem over which one is the real party chairwoman is “something they have to work out on their own.”
Ammons supporters claim she was elected party chairwoman at an April 15 virtual meeting. Ar-Raheem supporters counter that she was elected to her third term as chairwoman at an April 22 virtual meeting.
But there’s a confrontation looming that has the potential to bring the dispute to a head.
Two months ago, Champaign County Board Chair Giraldo Rosales appointed Marisol Hughes to the treasurer’s post vacated by Laurel Prussing.
Rosales was targeted for defeat in the March 17 primary by the wing of the party led by Carol Ammons and her husband, county Clerk Aaron Ammons. Rosales was among four incumbent board Democrats defeated by candidates put forward by Ammons’ wing.
Now, in what would be a further effort to consolidate power under that wing of the party, Ammons is leading a subcommittee to identify a candidate to slate for treasurer. At the same time, the Ar-Raheem wing of the party could also slate a candidate. If they slated different candidates, the issue might require litigation to resolve.
Because of the timing of Prussing’s resignation, the last half of her four-year term must be filled by a candidate elected in November. Both parties have the opportunity to slate candidates.
Hughes said Wednesday that she’s hopeful that Democratic county committee members will back her bid to be elected to the office she now fills by appointment.
“I’m am submitting my name to be slated,” she said. “I don’t have any idea (if I will be slated). But I would love to do that.”
However, other candidates aligned with the Ammonses are said to be interested in being slated.
Among them are Cunningham Township Assessor Wayne Williams, an enthusiastic backer of Carol Ammons for chairwoman. He’s publicly denied interest in being slated, saying he’s focused on being re-elected assessor.
Another potential candidate is Michelle Jett, a longtime political operative in the Ammonses’ organization who currently works as director of training in the county clerk’s office. Jett declined to speak to The News-Gazette regarding her intentions.
In 2018, Jett, a former chief of staff and campaign manager for Carol Ammons, foreshadowed the fight for control of the local party by challenging Ar-Raheem’s bid for a second term as chairwoman.
Potentially complicating a possible candidacy, Jett is among the members of the subcommittee Carol Ammons appointed to address the slating issue. That was an interesting twist because Jett is not a precinct committeewoman.
In a party communication dated Monday, Carol Ammons said “applications will be vetted by an internal panel and one applicant will be slated as the Democratic candidate and be on the November ballot for the position of Champaign County treasurer.”
Democrats are confident after their sweep of county offices in 2018.
“It has become increasingly clear that Champaign County is a Democratic county, and it’s time our elected offices, boards, commissions and policies reflected that,” Carol Ammons told members.
Neither Ammons nor Ar-Raheem have agreed to speak to the media as the fight over the chairwoman’s post has sparked ill will among Democrats.
Ammons has kept a low media profile ever since being implicated in an alleged shoplifting incident that is under investigation by the state appellate prosecutor’s office.
One of Ammons’ aides indicated in an email Friday that Ammons might answer written questions.
“Representative Ammons would be happy to answer any county chair relevant questions you have, via email. You’re welcome to send them to me,” wrote Jenna Sickenius, who identified herself as Friends of Carol Ammons’ communications director.
The News-Gazette responded with a handful of questions, but has received no response.