There’s nothing like a good political brawl for cheap entertainment.
That goes double when two leading local politicos engage in a political mud-wrestling contest over a party leadership post.
But local Champaign County Democratic Party officeholders are not amused — or impressed — by the war being waged by the two self-proclaimed chairwomen — Maryam Ar-Raheem, who originally was elected party boss in 2016, and state Rep. Carol Ammons, who challenged her this year.
Each woman contends that she was elected chairwoman by precinct committee members.
Ammons is relying on the vote conducted at the party’s April 15 gathering, which Ar-Reheem’s supporters contend was not a legitimate meeting. Ar-Raheem asserts that she was elected chairwoman at the party’s April 22 meeting, although Ammons’ supporters say that election was tainted because Ar-Raheem did not allow those who voted for Ammons on the 15th to vote for her again on the 22nd.
What happens next is anyone’s guess. Ammons has called for another meeting this week.
But the battle already has claimed a casualty.
Jessica LaRosa, who was elected treasurer on the Ar-Raheem slate on April 22, has since submitted her resignation.
“The decision to resign was my own, and had nothing to do with any alleged threats made by anyone,” LaRosa said Friday, referring to rumors about why she suddenly stepped down. LaRosa declined to make any further comment.
Local Democratic officeholders weren’t much more forthcoming about the battle.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin issued two exasperated sighs before stating that “I’m not going to make any comment at this time.”
Why not?
“I just am not,” she said.
Champaign County Auditor George Danos said initially that he, too, was “not commenting.”
Then he explained that, as a Democratic candidate seeking re-election to the auditor’s office, both he and State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, who also is seeking re-election, don’t want to get in the middle of a party fight.
“You probably would see us be less forthcoming,” Danos said of himself and Rietz.
While not taking a side in the fight, Rietz did take a side.
“I wish there was a third choice,” she said of Ammons and Ar-Raheem.
Rietz also characterized the intra-party battle as a sideshow that doesn’t extend far beyond those participating in it.
“It doesn’t really matter to me. Not since (the days of former party Chairwoman) Gerrie Parr have I looked to the party for assistance,” she said. “A lot of people who consider themselves Democrats pay little to no attention to what goes on in the local Democratic Party.”
The two main players are continuing to withhold comments on the dispute.
Ammons has been incommunicado since she was implicated in an alleged January shoplifting incident that is the subject on an ongoing investigation by the state appellate prosecutor’s office.
Ar-Raheem, apparently for no particular reason, simply is remaining silent.
By the numbers, it would appear that Ammons had the votes to be elected chairwoman. But she initiated this confrontation by insisting that the local party hold its convention to elect officers on April 15 rather than on the April 22 date Ar-Raheem called.
Ammons’ supporters continue to insist that the April 15 election was legitimate because state law requires county parties to gather 29 days after the primary — March 17 this year — to elect officers.
But state party officials advised local members that they had multiple options for setting the date because of the coronavirus pandemic. Among those was holding a virtual meeting on April 15 or choosing another date.
Ar-Raheem picked April 22, and party bylaws give her the sole authority to call the convention. Vice Chairman Wayne Williams, however, called the April 15 meeting, where Ammons was elected with roughly 70 percent of the vote.
At the same time, Ammons directed precinct committee members to attend Ar-Raheem’s April 22 meeting and vote again to elect Ammons as chairwoman. Ar-Raheem countered that by ruling that state law barred those who vote at the April 15 meeting to vote again on the 22nd.
As a consequence, Ar-Raheem won the second vote, setting off a battle royale among those gathered.
The range of invective flying back and forth included threats of lawsuits, swearing and a variety of insults. At several points during the discussion, Ar-Raheem shut off people’s microphones. But a bit of humor did creep in.
At one point, Eric Jakobsson, a precinct committeeman and Urbana alderman, told Ar-Raheem that the way she was running the meeting “crossed the line from ridiculous to insane.”
When Ar-Raheem informed Jakobsson that he lacked the professional credentials to evaluate her mental health, he agreed that he was not qualified to render that kind of professional judgment.
“You’re right. I withdraw the insane, but I’ll stick with ridiculous,” he replied.