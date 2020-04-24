Jim Dey | Champaign County Democrats’ leadership scrum takes a new, disputed turn
The knockdown, drag-out fight among Champaign County Democrats — hard as it is to imagine — has gotten even more heated as two party stalwarts each continue to claim the mantle of party boss.
Meanwhile, the precinct committee representatives who make up the party not only can’t agree on who the chairwoman is — incumbent Maryam Ar-Raheem or state Rep. Carol Ammons — they disagree over whether the fight is over or headed to court.
Ar-Raheem scheduled an online meeting Wednesday evening to elect a party boss, one in which she was re-elected. But her victory came only after she ruled that Illinois law barred supporters of Ammons who participated in an April 15 vote that saw her elected as chairwoman from voting again.
With virtually all Ammons’ supporters excluded from participating in the second vote, Ar-Raheem was elected to a third term. But that turn of events did not come without bitter disagreements among participants, some of whom Ar-Raheem silenced by turning off their microphones.
Precinct committeeman and Urbana Alderman Eric Jakobsson, who declined to participate in the April 15 meeting because he considered it legally invalid, objected vigorously to Ar-Raheem’s ruling and tried to object.
“I was muted,” said Jakobsson, who described himself as becoming “very excited” during the two-hour meeting.
By Thursday, Jakobsson had calmed down but still expressed outrage.
He said he knew Ar-Raheem was “capable of doing outrageous things in pursuit of political power” but still was stunned by her decision to deny those who voted for Ammons at the April 15 meeting an opportunity to vote for Ammons again on Wednesday.
“I have to say that Maryam surprised me,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ar-Raheem supporter Deloris Henry, who was elected party vice chairwoman, contended that Ar-Raheem runs the party and that “Carol knows she’s illegitimate.”
She acknowledged that Ammons’ supporters were outraged and vowed recriminations.
“They screamed. They gave the middle fingers. They did everything,” said Henry, a former Unit 4 administrator. “They said they were doing to file a lawsuit. So bring it on.”
Neither Ar-Raheem nor Ammons — the main players in this intra-party fight — were available for comment.
Ar-Raheem has been, for the most part, publicly silent, as Ammons waged her campaign for party control.
Ammons has mostly declined to respond to media inquiries since she was implicated in a January shoplifting incident that is currently under review by the state appellate prosecutor’s office.
One irony in this episode is that Ammons clearly has majority support among party precinct committee members, and if she had agreed to participate in Wednesday’s party convention scheduled by Ar-Raheem, Ammons probably would have been elected without all the drama.
But Ammons’ supporters insisted that state law required the party convention to be held on April 15, 29 days after the March 17 primary. Local Republicans held their organizational meeting April 15.
But the coronavirus pandemic threw the scheduling question up in the air. The state committee overseeing Democratic county chairmen said local parties could hold their convention on April 15 or delay it.
Ar-Raheem opted for delay, and party bylaws said only the party leader can call a convention. While Ar-Raheem opted for April 22, party Vice Chairman and Ammons backer Wayne Williams called the April 15 meeting.
“There was no reason why they couldn’t wait,” Henry said.
During the April 15 meeting, which was largely boycotted by Ar-Raheem’s supporters, Ammons collected roughly 70 percent of the vote — those votes not being available to her on Wednesday as a consequence of Ar-Raheem’s interpretation of Section 29-5 of the Illinois Election Code.
The provision addresses the issue of “voting more than once” and bars an individual “having voted once” from voting again “during any election where the ballot or machine lists any of the same candidates and issues listed on the ballot or machine previously used for voting by that person.”
While Ar-Raheem concluded that the measure criminalizes casting two votes under the current disputed circumstances, her critics said she misinterpreted a state law that criminalizes casting more than one ballot in the same election.
“It’s the most absurd interpretation,” said Williams, who was both denied a second vote and muted by Ar-Raheem when he objected.
Still, Williams contended that “we had a party convention on the 15th, and Ammons is still party chairman.”
After insisting that the April 15 election was legitimate, however, Ammons canceled a regular party meeting she scheduled for Wednesday and directed precinct committee members to attend the meeting Ar-Raheem scheduled and vote again for Ammons.
Despite the hard feelings, Williams said he “expects an orderly transition of party assets and property in the coming days.”
Jakobsson said he expects the opposite.
Ar-Raheem) “is in possession of the keys to the Democratic headquarters. I’m going to guess she will not relinquish them until a court tells her she must,” he said.
In addition to electing Ar-Raheem as chairwoman and Henry as vice chairwoman, those voting elected Cynthia Fears as second vice chairwoman, Jessica LaRosa as treasurer, Connie Dillard-Myers as secretary and Michael LaDue as parliamentarian.
Jim Dey is a staff writer for The News-Gazette. His email is jdey@news-gazette.com.