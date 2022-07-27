Jim Dey | Champaign County Ds and Rs getting organized for fall campaign
Precinct committee members in both the local Democratic and Republican parties will meet Wednesday to choose new leaders.
With state Sen. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, and Republican Dee Shonkwiler both deciding not to seek another term as county party leaders, committee members from both parties each have two candidates from whom to choose.
Democrat Mike Ingram, a former county recorder of deeds who is seeking election in November back to his District 6 county board seat, and current Cunningham Township Assessor and county board member Wayne Williams are competing for the Democrats’ nod.
At the same time, Republicans Jim McGuire, a longtime county board member, and Bruce Povalish, a leader in GOP candidate recruitment, are seeking their chairman’s post in their party.
Local Republicans moved Monday to fill out their fall ballot.
Ted Myhre, who ran unsuccessfully for county treasurer in 2020, filed to challenge Democratic county board member Steve Summers for the post of county executive.
Republican Maria Vasquez filed to run against incumbent state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, in the 52nd District.
But the immediate focus is on party structure.
Ammons is not seeking a second term as chairwoman of the Champaign County Democratic Party, but she and her husband, county Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons, are trying to influence the outcome by endorsing Williams.
“They support my candidacy for chair,” said Williams, who currently holds the post of second vice chairman.
At the same time, Ingram, who is first vice chairman, brings strength to his candidacy because he reportedly recruited a number of current committee members to their posts, and presumably, they will feel loyalty to him.
Ingram hosted a picnic Sunday at an Urbana park that was well attended by party followers, including committee members.
Both Ingram, 40, and Williams, 37, downplayed the personal nature of the competition between them.
Ingram said his opponent is “perfectly nice” and that they are merely “two different people” interested in the same position.
Williams used the same “two different people” reference, but indicated that being the Democratic county leader is “something I’ve wanted to do for some time.”
“This isn’t about me or Mike. It’s about making sure Democrats are successful in November,” he said.
Williams dismissed concerns about adding the chairman’s duties to his workload as assessor and county board member, stating “time is not going to be an issue for me” because “I’ll make the time.”
Ingram said that, if elected to the leader’s post, he’ll present a slate of individuals to fill out the rest of the committee’s positions. He declined to reveal the names he’ll present, saying “I’ll present my slate to the committee when it is appropriate.”
Williams said he’ll take a different approach.
“I have people in mind, but I don’t want to exclude anyone,” he said.
Neither Williams nor Ingram would predict how the contest would turn out. But Champaign County Auditor George Danos, who said he will cast his precinct committeeman vote for Ingram, suggested that pressure to support Williams from the Ammonses is affecting the contest.
He said Ingram “enjoys large reserves of goodwill among all corners of the party.”
“If the ballots were private, Ingram would win with over 80 percent of the weighted votes. As it stands, he will still prevail soundly,” Danos said.
Democrats will hold their meeting via videoconference. Meanwhile, Republicans will meet at the county’s Brookens Administrative Center.
On the Republican side, Povalish, 64, when contacted by The News-Gazette, declined to discuss the race, except to say that McGuire, also 64, has a solid background as a party worker while he offers “organization skills.”
“I really don’t want to say much until after the election,” he said.
McGuire, a veteran county board member, emphasized his long background in politics and elections.
“I know how campaigns work,” he said.
Party chairman races are not traditional elections because committee members cast weighted votes that reflect the number of their party’s votes cast in the June 28 primary.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.