Jim Dey | Champaign man's legal winning streak comes to sudden end
Shamario Brown has been a big winner in the criminal courts, where he’s been repeatedly acquitted of serious charges by Champaign County juries.
But his legal winning streak came to a sudden end last week when U.S. federal Judge Colin Bruce dismissed a civil-rights lawsuit Brown filed. He had alleged that local police officers tried to frame him for the 2016 murder of an innocent bystander during a drive-by shooting in Champaign.
Bruce not only found that Brown’s claims that police coerced witnesses to testify against him lacked credibility, but also that Brown, who was acquitted of the murder of 30-year-old Ericka Cox-Bailey, probably was the shooter.
“The court now finds the eyewitness identifications (from four Brown associates) of (Brown) as the person who shot and killed the victim on June 12, 2016, combined with all the facts known to (police), would warrant a reasonable, prudent person to believe that (Brown) in fact did so,” Bruce wrote in an exhaustive 77-page opinion.
Brown filed his lawsuit against the city of Champaign, alleging massive misconduct by officers investigating Miss Cox-Bailey’s death. He is represented by Chicago lawyer Shneur Nathan.
But the case will not go to trial because Bruce granted the city’s request for summary judgment, finding that there was no merit to the lawsuit’s claims.
Bruce wrote that summary judgment “is the ‘put up or shut up’ moment in a lawsuit, where a party must show what evidence it has that would convince a trier of facts to accept its version of events.”
Bruce’s ruling goes into considerable detail into the related events surrounding the 2016 shooting, one of a series of violent attacks that occurred before and that have continued since then.
He noted the incident was the result of conflicts between two local gangs — Roc Block and DNG — in which followers of both groups go out hunting for members of the opposition. Roc Block, the opinion reveals, was named in honor of Rakim Vineyard, a 22-year-old Champaign man shot to death in 2014.
Bruce’s opinion also reviewed the police interrogations of various witnesses to the shooting, conversations that reveal the extent to which witnesses profess memory failures or claims of ignorance or offer obviously false statements.
These witnesses — many of whom were participants in these shootings — dissemble for a variety of reasons, one being fear of retaliation if they cooperate with police and prosecutors.
One witness, Oshae Cotton, agreed to cooperate with police but speculated it would cost him his life.
“I’m gonna go to court for y’all. I’m gonna help y’all out,” he said. “I know Shamario not gonna love me. They’ll kill me, too. I know they will. I’m not stupid. I’m gonna run.
“I done heard Shamario ... ‘Oh, we gonna shoot you,’ and they tryin’ to laugh, playing, but I know they for real.”
Miss Cox-Bailey was fatally shot as she and a friend were walking near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Francis Drive in Champaign. They were returning to her home after shopping at a nearby store.
Bruce’s opinion revealed that the intended targets included Roc Block associates Monyeil Turner and Richiya Frazier. In a police interview, Frazier described Brown as “one of the main enemies” of Roc Block.
These young shooters rarely display emotion, and they have shown repeatedly that they are unconcerned about the safety of innocent bystanders.
But Cotton expressed dismay and disgust over Miss Cox-Bailey’s death.
“I got the call that she got killed, and my whole heart did a drop, ’cause that’s an innocent lady,” he told police. “Like, that lady didn’t have nothing to do with none of this.”
Although Brown, who is in his early 20s, has done time in prison, he’s been remarkably fortunate in the criminal courts.
He was acquitted of Miss Cox-Bailey’s murder, denying he was in the car from which the gunshots were fired.
Authorities discovered one of his fingerprints in the vehicle. Others in the vehicle identified him as one of the two shooters.
In addition to that acquittal, Brown also was found innocent in two other gun-related incidents.
