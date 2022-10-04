Jim Dey | Champaign's PR campaign designed to put pep in your step
Champaign city officials want to instill citizen pride in their hometown and make outsiders envious of those who live here.
One way, of course, would be to deliver stellar services, particularly on the crime-fighting front, or host an outstanding school system that doesn’t treat grade-school students like chess pieces to be moved at will.
But delivering on substance is complicated and challenging, requiring real time and effort.
It’s much easier to take a handful of available tax dollars and hire a public-relations firm to devise a marketing campaign designed to make people feel all is well, even if it isn’t.
And that’s just what Mayor Deb Feinen and members of the city council decided to do at their Sept. 27 study session.
They approved a request for proposals from public-relations specialists on preparing a campaign that will instill pride in residents and envy in outsiders. They’re prepared to spend $140,000.
City communications czar Jeff Hamilton outlined the plan to the council members. But taxpayers shouldn’t blame Hamilton, because it wasn’t his idea.
Late last year, council members directed staffers to look into how to boost the city’s image. Hamilton did what he was told.
It’s all a bit vague, not to mention somewhat duplicative of other organizations’ slogans designed to enhance the local image.
There’s “The Heart of It All,” the campaign overseen by the Champaign Center Partnership and financed by a city grant. Don’t forget “Outside of Ordinary,” the promotion effort directed by Visit Champaign County and partially funded by the city.
Hamilton’s proposal is more narrowly focused.
He said the goal is to create a positive brand for Champaign, complete with its very own logo.
Instead of thinking, “I Love New York,” think “I Love Champaign,” but certainly not Urbana. The plan calls for the promotion effort to have its own website and include a marketing campaign featuring billboard advertising, banners and — what the world needs more of — T-shirts.
“You name it, you could put your brand on it,” Hamilton told council members.
He acknowledged it’s a delicate business, one that requires “expertise” from marketing spin doctors. Then there’s the question of how to determine its effectiveness.
Hamilton conceded that will be hard to determine.
“I guess we are hopeful it would start to appear on the faces of our residents,” he said.
Happy residents. Prideful residents. Boastful residents. Insufferable residents. But only on the west side of Wright Street.
Then, again, how to determine the source of the big smiles on the faces of Champaign residents?
Will people be flashing their incisors because of the brilliant marketing on Champaign’s strengths or because the Illini beat Michigan?
What’s the possibility that vengeful Urbana residents would adopt similar, but unexplained, smiles?
Of course, the fops east of Wright Street would have a reason to smile. It wouldn’t cost them a dime while their neighbors to the east spent $140,000 for the privilege.
Council members approved of the idea of a marketing campaign, to the extent they understood it.
“I love the idea of doing this for the city of Champaign. I also want to be mindful of not re-inventing the wheel,” Feinen said, referring to competing slogans promoting Champaign County.
City staffers will examine the proposals submitted and recommend one. If approved, a “two-year pilot project will follow.”
After that, Hamilton said, the council can decide “what we should do now ... continue it, expand it, change it.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.