Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists his proposed progressive-tax constitutional amendment is a “fair tax,” one that will force “millionaires and billionaires” to carry their “fair share” of the public’s tax burden.
But business critics, citing its language, claim the proposed amendment is really a Trojan horse that will give legislators unprecedented taxing power, including the authority not just to impose higher tax rates on higher levels of income but also the authority to impose multiple income-tax rates on one income.
The exchange is part of the ongoing flat-tax/progressive-tax debate that will be resolved by voters
Nov. 3. To become part of the Illinois Constitution, the measure requires either a supermajority of 60 percent of those who vote on it or a simple majority of more than 50 percent of all ballots cast in the election.
Many voters are familiar with the terms of the debate. Not nearly as many have read the proposed amendment’s language. Even fewer are familiar with the specific changes in the language made before legislators put the measure on the ballot.
The length and breadth of the amendment is impossible to resolve because the courts are the final interpreters of statutory and constitutional language. Any legal interpretation would have to come after the amendment is adopted.
At the same time, the Secretary of State’s Office neither provides the amendment’s language on voter ballots nor makes any mention of a vast expansion of taxing power in its official “explanation of amendment.”
The explanation provided by Secretary of State Jesse White states that the amendment “grants the state authority to impose higher tax rates on higher income levels, which is how the federal government and a majority of other states do it.”
The amendment’s language, however, has raised concerns that more is at play than just progressive rates.
That’s why it’s surprising that, so far at least, the Illinois Chamber of Commerce is the only entity that’s raised concerns about the amendment’s potential use as a vehicle to levy multiple taxes on one income.
“This is a huge issue,” said Todd Maisch, president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. “They didn’t eliminate language about only ‘one tax’ by accident.”
The current flat-tax language in the Illinois Constitution states: “A tax on or measured by income shall be at a non-graduated rate. At any one time, there may be no more than one such tax imposed by the State for State purposes on individuals and one such tax imposed on corporations.”
An early version of the proposed amendment, introduced by Senate Democrats, basically retained that language while simplifying it to “one tax on the income of individuals and corporations.”
The “one tax” language stated that “there may be a fair tax where lower rates apply to lower income levels and higher rates apply to higher income levels. No government other than the State may impose a tax on or measured by income.”
The final version of the amendment — the one presented to voters — eliminated the “one tax” language and replaced it with a general declaration establishing the Legislature’s income taxation power.
“The General Assembly shall provide by law for the rate or rates of any tax on or measured by income imposed by the State,” the amendment states.
“One tax” on income clearly limits the number of taxes that could be constitutionally imposed to just one. “Any tax” on income suggests the amendment will permit the governor and Legislature to impose taxes in numbers greater than one.
That’s why Maisch has asserted that “if somebody decides there’s a need for another tax increase,” it could come in the form of a “special assessment” for various purposes.
The News-Gazette contacted three legal/financial analysts for their interpretation of Maisch’s claim — University of Illinois law Professor Richard Kaplan, UI accounting Professor Jon Davis and Wirepoints financial analyst Ted Dabrowski.
Each agreed that the proposed amendment creates vast new taxing power for the state, including the power to levy multiple income taxes on one income.
“As I read the new language, the Legislature could decide, in addition to the general state income tax, to enact a separate tax that is measured by people’s income to fund whatever the Legislature designates. Perhaps an infrastructure tax, or an election-security tax, or a transportation tax, or a Make Our Schools Great tax,” Kaplan said, noting that the “changed language ... must mean something, or else why do it?”
Davis said he concurs with Kaplan’s comments, but “assessing multiple taxes on the same income” would not make “much sense from an administrative perspective,” and it would be “much easier and less costly from a compliance perspective to fold the two income taxes together into one statutory piece.”
“So, I think it would be unlikely,” said Davis, who headed the UI’s Institute of Government and Public Affairs from 2017 until January.
Dabrowski said the amendment is “sure to create more taxation opportunities.”
“Once the ‘no more than one such tax’ is gone from the constitution, Illinois politicians ... could potentially layer even more taxes on the same income,” he said, citing “some kind of surcharge, supposedly temporary,” to “address pension problems or shortfalls caused by the pandemic.”
Pritzker is adamant in his support of the amendment’s passage, providing $56 million-plus from his multibillion-dollar fortune to finance the pro-amendment campaign. He’s suggested the amendment’s revenue-generating power will provide a vehicle that will permanently solve Illinois’ financial problems.
At the same time, he’s insisted that he’ll use that authority to raise taxes on those who earn more than $250,000 a year. If the amendment passes, new higher tax rates on that income demographic are scheduled to become effective Jan. 1.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-
gazette.com or 217-351-5369.