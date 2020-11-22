Jim Dey | Charges reveal how nervous ComEd execs groveled before Madigan
Last week’s federal indictment linking, among others, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s best buddy, Michael McClain, to the longstanding Commonwealth Edison bribery scheme set tongues wagging all over the state about Madigan’s political and legal future.
It also prompted discussion about the astounding lengths to which the speaker allegedly went to pad the utility’s payroll with friends and associates. It’s not much of an exaggeration to say the company could have given inventor Thomas Edison the boot and changed its name to Commonwealth Madigan.
Such was the nature of the utility’s willingness to accommodate Madigan that one Chicago columnist accused ComEd of “sucking up” to the all-powerful 78-year-old Chicago politician. But the utility wasn’t so much “sucking up” to Madigan as it was trying to placate him and limit its damage.
Consider a Feb. 18, 2019, FBI-recorded phone conversation between two top utility executives — newly indicted Anne Pramaggiore and Fidel Marquez, who has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the government.
Marquez was asking Pramaggiore about renewing a lobbying contract with Jay Doherty, one of Madigan’s go-to guys.
The contract paid Doherty huge sums of money that he redistributed to other Madigan associates.
Marquez told Pramaggiori that the “subcontractors” just “collect a check” for which they do no work. When he wondered if ComEd should seek any changes, she responded with an emphatic no.
“We do not want to get caught up in a, you know, disruptive battle where, you know, somebody gets his nose out of joint and we’re trying to move somebody, and then we get forced to give them a five-year contract because we’re in the middle of needing to get something done in Springfield,” she said.
In other words, she said, let sleeping dogs lie. If they start barking, it could cost 10 times as much as we’re paying now to get the Legislature to do our bidding.
The federal indictment named four key players in the alleged conspiracy — McClain, Pramaggiori, Doherty and former utility executive and lobbyist John Hooker. But it’s littered with references by those parties not to do anything that could draw Madigan’s ire.
If Madigan wanted a friend on the company’s board of directors, his friend got appointed. If he wanted young people in his district hired as interns, they were hired — even if their grades did not meet ComEd’s minimum academic standards.
Madigan wanted a law firm run by a political associate, Victor Reyes, to be hired to do legal work for the utility, even though the utility did not have enough legal work to justify the hiring.
When McClain found out about the utility’s reluctance to retain Reyes’ law firm, he warned Pramaggiore of potential problems if the firm was not hired.
“I know the drill and so do you. I’m sure you know how valuable (Reyes) is to our Friend. ... If you do not get involve(d) and resolve this issue of 850 hours for this law firm per year, then he will go to our Friend. Our Friend will call me and then I will call you. Is this a drill we must go through?” McClain wrote.
“Sorry. No one informed me. I am on this,” Pramaggiore immediately responded.
The feds have labeled Madigan Public Official A, an appellation sprinkled throughout the indictment. McClain referred to Madigan not by name, but by cryptic references — “Our Friend” and “Friend.”
This story broke in late July, when the feds reached a deferred-prosecution agreement in which ComEd acknowledged its role in the nine-year bribery scheme and agreed to pay a
$200 million fine and cooperate with the investigation.
Marquez, a former executive, recently pleaded guilty and agreed to testify for the government.
Now four more top-tier targets have been added to the indictment rolls, the most important being McClain. The former Quincy legislator and longtime ComEd lobbyist is, reportedly, one of the few people considered close enough to Madigan to cinch the government’s case against the veteran Chicago politician.
Reacting to the latest indictments, Madigan issued a lengthy statement in which he emphasized that he has not been indicted and has fallen under suspicion because he likes to help people.
“Helping people find jobs is not a crime,” he said. “As I have stated before, I have never helped someone find a job with an expectation that the person would not be asked to perform work by his or her employer.”
As for whether he could be influenced on legislative matters by payoffs for friends and associates, Madigan said the mere suggestion is ridiculous.
“Let me be clear: If that attempt ever happened, it was never made known to me. If it had been known to me, it would have been profoundly unwelcome,” he said. “To the extent anyone may have suggested to others that I could be influenced, then they, too, were wrong. Had I known about it, I would have made every effort to put a stop to it.”
Just as Madigan declared his innocence, so did the four who were indicted.
McClain’s lawyer charged that the feds are trying to use him to get to Madigan and doing so in an unethical way.
“In its zeal to find any evidence of criminal misconduct by (Madigan), the government is attempting to rewrite the law on bribery and criminalize long-recognized legitimate, common and normal lobbying activity into some new form of crime,” McClain lawyer Patrick Cotter said.
But there’s a problem with that argument. If everything that was done was legally above board, why did the parties go to such lengths to cover up their activities? The indictment lays out chapter and verse the extent to which the various parties went to hide their tracks. That included submitting years of phony financial records to the utility, and emphasizing among themselves the importance of no one finding out what they were doing.
Legal wheels grind slowly, so Madigan’s point about not being indicted is meaningless. He’s the No. 1 target of a complicated investigation, and it’s standard prosecutorial practice to work up the chain, not down.
Lesser figures always go first. So there’s a ways to go before the endgame is concluded.
Politically, it’s a different story. Madigan has indicated he’s not going anywhere in terms of being House speaker and state party chairman, and he won’t voluntarily go.
But even with winter approaching, the ice under Madigan’s feet is getting thinner and thinner.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-
Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.