Jim Dey | Cheating, especially sign-stealing, endemic in national pastime
If timing is everything, author Andy Martino’s timing is a bit off.
Nonetheless, his book — “Cheated: The Inside Story of the Astros Scandal and a Colorful History of Sign Stealing” — is both an entertaining and useful reminder that — in sports, if not in life — if you’re not cheating, you’re not trying.
But it raises a vexing question that has left this pseudo-intellectual, the impresario of Jim’s Pseudo-Intellectual Book Club, nonplussed.
Why should baseball fans be morally outraged about the Houston Astros gaining an impermissible advantage through the use of electronics to steal signs from pitchers when pitchers try to do the same thing to hitters by loading up the ball with illegal substances?
Isn’t this case of competing baseball scandals casting a pox upon both the batters’ box and the pitchers’ mound?
That, of course, is a macro question.
“Cheated” follows a micropath of deceit around the Astros’ 2017 World Series championship over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Suffice it to say, it’s an interesting behind-the-scenes story of how the Astros may or may not have become champs through the clever, but illegal, practice of stealing signs using electronics and informing their hitters.
Martino relies heavily on the investigative report that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred commissioned after a former Astros pitcher, one with a conscience, told the tawdry story to writers for the The Athletic.
In order to get the full story, Manfred granted immunity to the players who were involved. But managers and general managers were not so lucky.
Those who were suspected of knowing — Astros manager A.J. Hinch, would-be managers Carlos Beltran and Alex Cora, and general manager Jeff Luhnow — got a temporary heave-ho from the game.
The Astros gained a valuable edge by identifying pitchers’ signs through a strategically placed television monitor and then transmitting them to the batter. The process helped a really good offensive Astros team became even better and, in the process, raised questions about the integrity of the game.
But what does integrity mean? If it’s two teams trying desperately to beat each other’s brains out by any means necessary, that sounds like real competition.
But the rules of baseball engagement — like the rules of war, such as they are — must be respected. While it’s legal to steal signs through honest diligence, it’s illegal to steal them through electronically enhanced honest diligence.
In a game where the bottom line is winning, sign stealing has a long history.
The evidence suggests Bobby Thompson’s “shot heard round the world” — remember Russ Hodge’s hysterically repetitious call, “The Giants Win the Pennant”? — was a product of ingenious and illegal sign stealing.
But the dark art goes back even further than the 1950s, and Martino’s history is both informative and amusing. Baseball fans will get a kick out of it.
The same applies to the Astros’ episode. Dedicated sign-stealers like Beltran, a former St. Louis Cardinal, share their expertise with teammates who then passed on what they learned to others.
The goal, of course, is to help their team’s hitters by letting them know whether a curve, a fastball or a change-up is coming their way. But it’s incredibly difficult to steal signs, and some players, including Jose Altuve, don’t want to be bothered with another distraction.
But what else is a hitter to do when the pitcher is also cheating?
One remarkable aspect of the book is how almost everyone on one team suspects almost everyone on the other team of cheating all the time, one way or another. Paranoia runs amok in the gossipy, hyper-competitive world of professional baseball.
Few have clean hands, making all the high-minded rhetoric about the Astros’ fall from grace sound more than a little bit hollow.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-
Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.