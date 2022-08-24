Jim Dey | Chicagoan's record donation has political class atwitter
Politicos’ tongues are wagging across the state and nation after the New York Times this week published a remarkable story involving the intersection of politics and big money.
The story, which enraged liberals and thrilled conservatives, focused on a $1.6 billion campaign donation that is “among the largest — if not the largest — single contributions” ever made to a political nonprofit.
Making the story even more timely for Illinois residents is that Chicago businessman Barre Seid made the gift.
He gave his company to what was described as a “politically focused non-profit” run by Leonard Leo, a superstar of the conservative legal movement and an official with the Federalist Society.
Leonard oversees the Marble Freedom Trust, which supports a variety of conservative causes.
The Times quoted Leo as saying it is “high time for the conservative movement to be among the ranks of George Soros, Hansjorg Wyss, Arabella Advisors and other left-wing philanthropists, going toe to toe in the fight to defend our constitution and its ideals.”
Critics of big campaign spending often assert large campaign donations are “tainted.”
But their ethics often are situational because, in the ultra-pragmatic world of political campaigning, the objectors are angry because the money in question, as the saying goes, “’taint mine.”
One example comes from Illinois, where the same Democrats who objected to Republican Bruce Rauner using his personal fortune to get elected governor in 2014, were simpatico with multibillionaire Democrat J.B. Pritzker’s using his personal fortune to defeat Rauner in 2018.
Critics also speak of the danger posed by organizations like Leo’s.
They describe them as “dark money groups” because they are not required to disclose their donors’ names.
What they don’t mention is that the original “dark money” group — no pun intended — was the National Association of Colored People.
In the 1950s, the State of Alabama sought to squelch the growing civil rights movement.
One tactic involved issuing subpoenas for NAACP membership lists, no doubt as a prelude to a campaign of threats of reprisal to members.
The NAACP refused to disclose members’ names, and the U.S. Supreme Court agreed it had a legal right to do so.
In a 1958 decision — NAACP vs. Alabama — the high court extended the First Amendment right of freedom of association to the states.
Writing for the court, Justice John Marshall Harlan II said “association and assembly” are “an inseparable aspect of the ‘liberty’ interest protected by the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”
As a consequence, Alabama was blocked from “discouraging citizens from participating in groups that were engaged in lawful and ethical activities.”
The same protection afforded the NAACP then applies to both liberal and conservative “dark money” groups now.
Critics also charged Seid’s record donation exploited “tax loopholes” and evaded millions of dollars in tax payments.
The Times reported Leonard’s Marble Freedom Trust paid New York law firm Sullivan & Cromwell $940,000 to ensure the transaction complied with the law.
Seid, 90, is the child of immigrants and military veterans who has donated to political and philanthropic causes for many years.
He maintains a charitable foundation that, according to news reports, made $775 million in donations between 1996 and 2018.
Seid oversaw private electronics manufacturer Tripp Lite for more than 50 years.
He made the donation by giving all shares in Tripp Lite to Marble Freedom Trust.
In turn, the trust sold the company to the Eaton Corp. in March 2021.
