It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Crack in the concrete?When the feds asked connected politico Michael McClain to cooperate with them in their corrupt investigation of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, he told them to shove it.
When the feds granted former Madigan Chief of Staff Timothy Mapes immunity from prosecution for his truthful testimony, Mapes allegedly went before a federal grand and lied.
Both have since been indicted — Mapes for perjury and McClain in connection with bribery conspiracy cases involving Commonwealth Edison and AT&T.
Those must have been eye-openers for another Madigan insider — identified by news reports as Thomas Cullen — because Cullen testified before a federal grand jury about the AT&T case in which he reportedly acted as a funnel for AT&T bribe money.
Not only has Cullen not been charged, but he was not even identified in the recent AT&T indictment naming Madigan, McClain and a former AT&T president. Instead, he was referred to as “Intermediary 4.”
Is Cullen the first or just the latest rat to jump from the listing USS Madigan? Or are there others who’ve already flipped or are prepared to do so?
Few political outsiders have ever heard of Cullen. But he’s an insider’s insider, a big-shot lobbyist now and former top Madigan lieutenant then. He either knows where the bodies are buried or can provide sound advice on how to find them.
The Chicago Tribune described Cullen as “one of Madigan’s key engineers, holding a position of high confidence in a small group of Madigan confidants.”
Even during his career as an influential lobbyist, The Tribune said Cullen reserved his principal loyalty to Madigan and carried out numerous sensitive tasks for him.
In the AT&T case, Cullen helped transfer money from AT&T to a Madigan political friend in exchange for Madigan’s help passing AT&T-favored legislation.
Cullen’s name has not come up in the ComEd bribery case in which Madigan also has been charged.
Denying allegations of wrongdoing, Madigan this past week pleaded not guilty in the AT&T case just as he did earlier in the ComEd case.
E pluribus unumState’s attorneys all across Illinois have filed lawsuits that seek to strike down the controversial SAFE-T criminal and social justice bill.
Now those 58 lawsuits have been rolled into one by order of the Illinois Supreme Court.
The high court ordered the consolidation Oct. 31, directing that Kankakee County serve as the venue for the case to be heard.
Jim Rowe, that county’s state’s attorney, was the first prosecutor to challenge the legal validity of SAFE-T. But he was quickly joined by dozens of others including Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz is not participating in the litigation, preferring instead to work with legislators to modify a portion of the bill that abolishes bond for accused criminals.
SAFE-T is being attacked on multiple fronts.
Criticized as a threat to public safety, SAFE-T is a hot election issues.
It’s also a matter of legislative discussion as supporters and proponents of the bond abolition plan work to find common ground on modifications.
Finally, it’s a legal issue that raise constitutional questions about how the bill was passed and some of its more controversial provisions.
The 700-page SAFE-T law was passed by the Democratic super-majority in January 2021, and various aspects of the legislation already have taken effect. The bond abolition provision is scheduled to become law on Jan. 1.
Making nice with NCAAThe University of Kansas this week announced more concessions designed to ease potential penalties for basketball recruiting violations, slapping the hand of head coach Bill Self and one of his assistants.
Kansas announced that Self, a former Fighting Illini head coach, and assistant Kurtis Townsend, will be suspended from coaching in four regular-season games.
Norm Robert, who was with Self at Illinois, will serve as the “interim” head coach during Self/Townsend suspension.
It’s the latest effort by KU to throw some bones to the NCAA in the hope these concessions will convince it to go easy on the basketball program.
KU was among a number of prominent schools caught up in a federal criminal investigation involving illegal recruiting activities by shoe companies associated with them.
KU’s defense is narrowly based. It’s not contesting whether representatives of Adidas, the shoe company representing the Jayhawks, engaged in improper behavior. It’s arguing that Adidas officials were not KU “boosters” when they offered, unbeknownst to KU, “inducements” to recruits to attend KU.
Among the other schools implicated in the federal investigation were Louisiana State, Louisville, North Carolina State, Auburn and Arizona, where head coach Sean Miller was later dismissed as a consequence of the inquiry.
Earlier this year, KU suspended Self and Townsend from recruiting from April through July.
It’s also voluntarily put limits on recruiting visits and scholarships, moves critics will dismiss as mere wind-dressing.
One self-imposed sanction included “no official visits for 2022 Late Night in the Phog,” the KU fan pre-season blowout to celebrate the start of basketball practice.
Asked about hosting no recruits at the recent Late Night, Self told reporters it was because KU “already had three players committed in the 2023 class and was not actively looking for more.”
“Self at that time did not disclose that the decision was related to any self-imposed sanctions,” The Lawrence Journal-World reported.
This NCAA’s investigation into the 2017 revelations of the federal criminal investigation has been glacial. It wasn’t until 2019 that KU received an official notice of the alleged violations.
Self and Townsend will be able to coach the team over the period of the four-game suspension, barred only from contact with the team during the 24-hour period prior to the games.
Self, who has won two national championships at KU, is not in danger of dismissal. Hugely popular, he recently signed a new contract that protects him from that sanction as a consequence of NCAA penalties.
In a brief statement, Self said he “accept(s) and support(s) KU’s decision,” expressed confidence in Roberts’ leadership and looks forward “to returning to the bench for our games against N.C. State.”
Self will miss games against Omaha, North Dakota State, Southern Utah and Duke.
While announcing the suspension, KU Chancellor Douglas Girod reiterated the school’s “unwavering support” of Self.
Campaign-funding loopholesThere’s a reason why legislative limits on campaign spending are unadulterated failures — one way or another they’re loophole-ridden, often by design.
Further, even those who profess to support them really don’t.
Take Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Earlier this year, he signed legislation limiting campaign contributions to judicial candidates to $500,000 from “any single person.”
So when Pritzker gave $500,000 each to two Democratic Illinois Supreme Court candidates in Districts 2 and 3 in northern Illinois, that appeared to be that.
But he recently gave another $500,000 each to the same two candidates.
What gives?
Pull up a chair and learn how bogus campaign contributions limit rules don’t work in the real world.
Pritzker gave the first
$1 million from his unlimited personal funds.
He gave his second
$1 million from one of his trust funds.
The state’s board of elections considers trust funds to be separate entities from personal funds.
So Pritzker appears to have evaded the intent of the law he signed while complying with the letter of the law he signed.
That’s just one of the many ways that our selfless elected officials have it both ways.
That level of spending/giving may be eye-popping to ordinary people. But to Pritzker, an heir to a multi-billion-family fortune, it’s pocket change removed from one of his many pockets of major-league change.