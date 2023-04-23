The drama surrounding one of the most high-profile political corruption cases in Illinois history will hit another level Monday morning when lawyers make their final arguments to 12 jurors.
After listening to lengthy presentations — they may spill over into Tuesday — from prosecutors and defense lawyers, jurors will begin their review of evidence charging four politically-connected powerbroker defendants with conspiring to bribe former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.
The defendants — former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore and utility lobbyists John Hooker, Jay Doherty and Michael McClain — won’t be the only ones sweating bullets while the jury is out.
So, too, will the usually unflappable Madigan, the star of this Illinois-style horror show that defense lawyers concede is “ugly” but argue not illegal. That’s because the jury’s decision will go a long way to forecasting Madigan’s future if and when the Diminutive Don goes to trial in early 2024.
Jurors have heard five weeks of testimony that wrapped up last week when two defendants (Pramaggiore and Hooker) testified while their two co-defendants (Doherty and McClain) kept their own counsel.
Pramaggiore and Hooker, according to media accounts, were effective witnesses — well-rehearsed, likeable and good-humored — when questioned by their lawyers. They didn’t come across as well on cross-examination.
Asked about a tape-recorded conversation with McClain during which McClain said ComEd “had to hire” Madigan associates to keep the speaker happy, Hooker explained “that’s just me and McClain joshing around.”
Think of it — Hooker and McClain coincidentally “joshing around” about one of the central allegations in the government indictment. What are the odds?
Then there was Pramaggiore explaining why she said during a 2018 phone call to McClain that “you take good care of me, and so does our friend (Madigan), and I will do the best that I can to, to take care of you.”
Prosecutors argue statements like that reveal the extent to which Madigan and ComEd accommodated each other. But Pramaggiore said she was referring to an occasion years ago when Madigan helped her son find volunteer work.
The question before the jury is not what happened between ComEd and Madigan, but the motive behind it.
ComEd clearly loaded its payroll with Madigan associates who did no work for generous salaries. As a favor to Madigan, it put another associate on the utility’s board of directors. The utility hired a Madigan-favored law firm to do costly legal work it didn’t need and even gave Madigan-backed college kids summer internships.
In exchange, Madigan opened the legislative doors to utility-backed legislation, including a crucial rate hike worth millions to ComEd.
The defense contends ComEd’s accommodations to Madigan were nothing more than “lawful ingratiation.” The prosecution claims ComEd invested $1.3 million in inducements, knowing they were necessary to win Madigan’s favor.
While the trial added gloss and detail to the public’s understanding of how the General Assembly operated under Madigan’s one-man rule, it also confirmed the speculation that swirled for years about how business was done in Springfield.
To pass or defeat important legislation in the General Assembly, supplicants needed to hire Madigan-friendly lobbyists or provide jobs to Madigan-favored political associates or contribute campaign cash to Madigan-backed campaign funds.
ComEd did all those things — and much more — to win Madigan’s favor on crucial legislation, and the inscrutable Madigan came through for the utility. He even acquiesced to the defeat of legislation that ComEd opposed but was being promoted by his daughter, then Attorney General Lisa Madigan.
There’s no specific quid quo pro — if you give me this, I’ll give you that — that’s been proved or even alleged.
The law doesn’t require anything so obvious for jurors to reach their verdicts, just enough smoke to generate a fire that will scorch traditional business-as-usual in Illinois.