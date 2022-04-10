Jim Dey | ComEd case now involves perjury as well as bribery
In March 2021, the legally immunized former right-hand man to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan answered more than 650 questions before a grand jury.
Two months later, that witness — Timothy Mapes — was indicated for allegedly lying about his knowledge of Madigan’s links to another key player in the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy.
But alleging perjury is one thing. Proving it is quite another.
Mapes’ lawyers emphasized that point in a recent motion to dismiss, arguing that questions to Mapes were “fundamentally ambiguous” and some answers he gave were “literally true.”
“Those questions and resulting answers cannot form the basis of a perjury charge,” defense lawyer Andrew Porter argued.
The factors that determine the legal propriety of questions and answers involve grammar as much as law. They include the “inherent clarity of certain words and phrases,” the “compound character of a question,” “defects in syntax,” “context of the question and answer” and “the defendant’s own responses to allegedly ambiguous questions.”
What that means, according to retired University of Illinois law Professor Steve Beckett, is that “prosecutors have to be careful in their questioning.”
“Convoluted questions lead to convoluted answers,” he said.
An answer to a prosecutor’s question may be false, but it’s not perjury if the incorrect answer results from “inadvertence, honest mistake, carelessness, neglect or misunderstanding.”
Federal prosecutors allege the 79-year-old Madigan arranged for favorable treatment of ComEd’s legislative requests in exchange for low-show or no-show utility jobs for political associates.
Madigan and four others await trial while Commonwealth Edison paid a $200 million fine. A former company president pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the feds.
Mapes’ testimony concerned his knowledge of Madigan’s dealings with co-defendant Michael McClain, a Madigan friend and utility lobbyist.
Authorities have alleged McClain and Madigan either worked hand in hand or through three co-defendants — then-ComEd CEO Anne Prammagiore and lobbyists John Hooker and Jay Doberty.
When Mapes appeared before the grand jury, he was quizzed about Madigan and McClain interactions that he, as Madigan’s chief of staff, witnessed or heard about.
Here is one question Mapes was asked: “Do you have any reason to think that Mr. McClain was acting as an agent for Mr. Madigan after he retired in 2016, that is, doing work for him or carrying out assignments for him?”
Mapes replied: “I’m not aware of any. I not aware of that activity. Let’s put it that way.”
The government alleged Mapes intentionally gave a false response, while the defense complained the question is “vague, compound, grammatically awkward and results in an answer non-responsive to the form of the question.”
Ambiguity in questioning, however, is in the eye of the beholder. So, too, are a witness’s “inadvertent” or “careless” false answers.
Here’s another disputed question and answer: “Are you aware of any facts that would help us understand whether or not, in fact, (McClain) acted as an agent or performed work for (Madigan) or took direction from (Madigan) in that time frame (2017-19)?”
“I don’t know who you would go to other than (Madigan) and (McClain),” Mapes replied. “(Madigan), if he had people do things for him like I did for him, was — didn’t distribute information freely.”
Intentionally non-responsive due to willful intent? Or the result of confusion about what prosecutors wanted to know?
The issue in Madigan’s racketeering case is whether he oversaw an illegal bribery conspiracy.
The issue in Mapes’ case is whether he lied about what he knew about the interactions between two major players in the bribery conspiracy case.
That’s why Beckett said “perjury cases are cases in and of themselves that are different” because they involve “technical legal questions.”
