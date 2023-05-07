Jurors’ guilty verdicts last week in the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case answered some questions while raising others.
They can be summed up, en masse, as, “What’s next?”
As in, what’s next for the “ComEd Four” — former CEO Anne Pramaggiore and company lobbyists Michael McClain, Jay Doherty and John Hooker?
They face as-yet-unscheduled sentencing hearings.
What’s U.S. Judge Harry Leinenweber to do with seemingly respectable defendants who range in age from 64 (Pramaggiore) to 75 (McClain)?
It’s hard to imagine they won’t be sentenced to prison, given the long-running nature of the criminality. But for how long?
More important and more revealing, will Leinenweber allow them to remain free on bond while their convictions are heard by appeals courts and possibly the U.S. Supreme Court?
Leinenweber has acknowledged there’s a dispute over the interpretation of the federal bribery statute. Does it require a clear quid pro quo — I’ll do this if you do that — or is mere intent to influence sufficient to sustain a guilty verdict?
The judge may feel, with justification, that it would be unjust to lock up the defendants while that issue is reviewed by higher courts.
At some point, the U.S. Supreme Court must choose between conflicting interpretations of the bribery statute (the subject of an April 30 column), and this could be the case.
The reality, however, is that for all their standing in political and community affairs in Chicago, the ComEd Four are little fish.
The Great White Whale is former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, the biggest fish in Illinois political cesspool. Captain Ahab is collectively portrayed by a large cast of FBI agents and federal prosecutors who’ve been on his trail for years.
Madigan and McClain face trial in early 2024 in connection with charges involving both ComEd and AT&T.
Will McClain flip to the feds to save himself further trauma and expense? He and Madigan are longtime best buddies, and McClain previously rejected prosecutors’ overtures to cooperate and receive a lesser penalty. But there’s a limit to the pressure one person can endure.
Further complicating matters, jurors’ post-verdict comments won’t make either Madigan or McClain feel very good
Evidence showed ComEd indirectly provided benefits to Madigan in the form of no-show jobs, legal work to a political ally and a utility board post for another political associate to persuade Madigan to allow their legislation to pass.
It was a great investment — $1.3 million in indirect favors to Madigan in exchange for rate hikes and other benefits worth untold millions of dollars. Madigan gained personally, not through an increase in his net worth but a further strengthening of his patronage-and-perks driven political operation.
Juror Amanda Schnitker Sayers said her colleagues on the seven-woman, five-man jury concluded that Madigan “really did cause all of this to happen.”
If there’s anything clear about this case, it shows there are limits to what outstanding defense lawyers can do. The ComEd Four had all-stars, and they were convicted on all counts.
Defense lawyers — no matter how good they claim they are — are not magicians. They can’t make evidence disappear, and the government had a mountain of it.
Lawyers for each defendants had to decide whether to have their clients testify. Pramaggiore and Hooker took the witness stand, making favorable impressions designed to elicit jury sympathy.
But both paid on cross-examination. It simply was not credible for Hooker to claim that he and a co-defendant were just “joshing” when they talked about the Madigan inducements.
Pramaggiore forfeited her credibility by denying knowledge of the Madigan benefits funded directly from her ComEd budget.
Pramaggiore “would have been better to admit what she knew and not avoid the questions. She’s a smart woman and you know she remembered this stuff,” juror Sayers said.
The other defendants (Doherty and McClain) didn’t testify, and they, too, were convicted. So what’s a defense lawyer to do?
That’s just one more of the many unanswered — and perhaps unanswerable — questions surrounding this landmark government corruption case.