Jim Dey | ComEd profited from meeting Madigan's many demands
Federal prosecutors disclosed new evidence in the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case last week that shows the lengths executives went to please former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
The 122-page federal court outlines the conspiracy case investigators will present against four ComEd officials at their March trial.
The defendants are former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore and utility lobbyists John Hooker, Jay Doherty and Michael McClain.
A lawyer and former legislator, McClain also is a close political confidant of Madigan, the alleged conspiracy ringleader. He has described Madigan as his only “real client.”
Authorities allege the utility provided no-show jobs for Madigan’s political associates in exchange for Madigan’s favorable treatment of utility-favored legislation.
Madigan faces an April 2024 trial in connection with the ComEd case as well as a similar scheme involving AT&T.
Prosecutors said the filing, called a “Santiago proffer,” “highlights” evidence “sufficient to establish the existence of the conspiracy” as well as the defendants’ “participation.”
Prosecutors said it “does not detail all of the government’s evidence,” some of which has been previously reported. But new nuggets of incriminating information include recorded quotes from Madigan noting the easy utility company money his associates received.
“Some of these guys have made out like bandits,” Madigan said to McClain in an Aug. 4, 2018, conversation.
“Oh, my God, for very little work, too,” McClain replied.
What’s striking about the disclosures is the time, energy and money that ComEd officials devoted to keeping Madigan happy.
The filing also shows ComEd officials felt the high cost was well worth it.
Pramaggiore attributed ComEd’s financial success — the result of favorable legislation — to her scheduled promotion as Exelon’s chief executive. ComEd is an Exelon subsidiary.
“... The only reason I am in this position is because ComEd has done so well, and you guys have been my, my spirit guides and more on that. ... I love you guys,” she told McClain in a May 2018 conversation.
Pramaggiore never filled that new job. She resigned from ComEd without explanation after news of the FBI investigation came to company and, eventually, public attention.
The utility acknowledged its guilt, paying a $250 million fine and cooperating with investigators.
One key witness is former company executive Fidel Marquez, who was persuaded to help investigators. The filing is replete with details of his recorded conversations with alleged co-conspirators. Marquez has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced later.
The filing indicates Madigan solicitations — always transmitted to ComEd by McClain — were numerous and, sometimes, trivial. He demanded at least 10 of ComEd’s summer interns come from families in his Chicago ward.
Other requests were substantial.
One involved a law firm run by Madigan political associate Victor Reyes, an influential Hispanic politician. Madigan persuaded ComEd to sign a multi-year contract with Reyes’ firm guaranteeing payment for a minimum of 850 billable hours a year whether the utility needed legal work or not.
Why? In exchange, Reyes’ law firm gave generously to Madigan’s political organization.
The filing references an October 2018 phone call McClain made to Reyes’ law firm in which he told a Reyes partner to “drop off $90,000 in political donations at Madigan’s law office.”
In another example, Madigan arranged the appointment of a political supporter, Juan Ochoa, to the ComEd board.
ComEd officials were reluctant because Ochoa had background in ComEd’s business. Madigan, however, pressed for board appointment, and the filing shows Pramaggiore worked for it from the inside.
Madigan, however, said he had second thoughts when he learned Ochoa would be paid $78,000 a year.
“Maybe I’ll take the appointment,” he joked to McClain.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.