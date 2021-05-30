Jim Dey | ComEd scandal ensnares Madigan's right-hand man
Federal investigators dropped a big surprise on the ongoing Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal earlier this month when they revealed plans to add a new defendant to the roster of power brokers already under indictment.
Speculation focused immediately on former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the alleged ringleader of a years-long bribery conspiracy. But on Wednesday, federal prosecutors unveiled an indictment that did not name Madigan, but another of his closest associates.
Timothy Mapes, 66, was charged with perjury and obstruction of justice for lying to the grand jury investigating Madigan.
Mapes was Madigan’s chief of staff, a detail-oriented, ruthless political enforcer who served as clerk of the Madigan-controlled Illinois House and executive director of the Madigan-controlled Illinois Democratic Party.
Both men suffered sudden falls from grace over the past three years. Mapes was cashiered by Madigan when sexual-harassment allegations were made against him. Earlier this year, Madigan was forced out of his speaker and party-chairman posts as a consequence of the bribery scandal.
Federal prosecutors have alleged that Commonwealth Edison distributed lucrative favors — primarily no-show jobs — to Madigan friends and associates in exchange for Madigan’s favorable action on utility-favored legislation that added millions of dollars to its bottom line.
Among the four people already facing trial is Michael McClain, a former Quincy legislator, powerful ComEd lobbyist and close Madigan friend and adviser.
The grand jury sought information from Mapes about the various assignments Madigan gave to McClain.
While decrying the indictment, Mapes’ lawyers indirectly confirmed their client’s false testimony.
They asserted it resulted from “vague questions” about long-ago events that taxed their client’s memory.
As a result, they said, Mapes’ incorrect answers do “not constitute perjury.”
Perjury is defined as providing intentionally false testimony “concerning matters material to an official proceeding.”
It is notoriously difficult to prove because defendants can escape truthful testimony with evasive language, claims of memory failure and indirect answers to direct questions.
A review of Mapes’ contested testimony shows he provided answers that fell into each category.
Mapes’ testimony came after he received legal immunity for anything incriminating he might say. Further, he was warned by U.S. Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer that “his truthful testimony was required” and that he faced perjury charges for false testimony.
The immunity grant to Mapes suggests he sought to avoid testifying by asserting his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
The disputed questions and answers concerned what McClain told Mapes about his interactions with and work for Madigan.
Asked if McClain ever discussed with Mapes his interactions with Madigan, Mapes responded, “No, that wouldn’t — that wouldn’t happen.”
Did Mapes have any knowledge about work McClain performed for Madigan in 2017, 2018 and 2019?
“I don’t recall any,” Mapes said.
Was Mapes aware of any facts that would help explain what actions McClain took on Madigan’s behalf?
“I don’t know who you would go to other than Madigan and McClain. Madigan, if he had people do things for him like I did things for him, was — didn’t distribute information freely,” was Mapes' non-responsive answer.
During their probe, authorities tapped McClain’s phone and seized his computer records.
If convicted, Mapes faces a prison sentence up to five years, not to mention ruinous legal fees.
The allegations, if correct, reveal the lengths Madigan loyalists will go to protect their longtime boss.
Those who doubt Madigan will be charged, let alone convicted, note that Madigan is extremely careful, prefers to pull strings from behind the scenes, avoids creating any paper trails by foregoing the use of cellphones and email and works with only a few close subordinates.
However, there’s no heat like the heat federal investigators can bring to bear.
They’ve already gained guilty admissions from ComEd and a top former ComEd executive, both of whom are cooperating with the government.
Under indictment besides Mapes and McClain are former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiori and Madigan-linked lobbyists John Hooker and Jay Doherty.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-393-8251.
