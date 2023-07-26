The Commonwealth Edison portion of the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case came to an end last week.
If that sounds bizarre, it is — at least a little bit.
Here’s why — ComEd is a legal entity that exists on paper. Corporate entities have many people filling many different roles, but they are legal constructs created to perform specific activities while “being officially treated in many ways as an individual,” according to one definition.
In 2020, then-U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr. went public with the details of the ComEd bribery scandal that rattled the foundation of state politics by implicating then-House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Laying the groundwork for what was to come, Lausch announced that ComEd, as a corporate entity through its executive leadership, had agreed to pay a $200 million fine as one condition of entering into a three-year “deferred prosecution” agreement.
Other conditions included cooperating with the ongoing criminal investigation of the complex conspiracy in which utility representatives plied Madigan with financial favors in return for him looking favorably on utility-backed legislation.
Federal prosecutors said that, because ComEd has met all the agreement’s conditions, they were dismissing the bribery charges originally filed against it.
“The dismissal means ComEd no longer faces criminal charges and will avoid conviction, while others have faced prison time as a result of the aggressive investigation that targeted Madigan,” the Chicago Tribune reported.
People can be imprisoned, corporations cannot.
Despite that, the news sparked public conversations about whether ComEd got off with a hand slap.
The utility doesn’t have a hand to slap. But those who acted on the utility’s behalf are getting hammered.
ComEd’s former president — Anne Pramaggiore — and three utility lobbyists — Jay Doherty, Michael McClain and John Hooker — were convicted and face prison time when they are sentenced next year.
Timothy Mapes, Madigan’s former legislative chief of staff, is scheduled to go to trial in August on perjury charges that stem from questions about what he knew or didn’t know about Madigan’s interactions re: ComEd with McClain.
Madigan and McClain face trial next year in connection with alleged wrongdoing involving both ComEd and AT&T, another corporate entity.
AT&T, too, entered into a deferred prosecution agreement, agreeing to pay a $23 million fine for trying to improperly influence Madigan. Its former president, Paul La Schiazza, faces criminal charges in connection with the alleged bribery scheme.
Employees of the two corporations other than those charged criminally undoubtedly had knowledge of the allegedly improper behavior.
One, former ComEd Vice President Fidel Marquez, pled guilty to bribery and testified for the government. He’ll be sentenced later. Other lesser-known corporate officials have cooperated with the probe.
The little fish in both companies escaped prosecution by helping the feds go after the bigger fish.
But questions remain. Did ComEd and Exelon, its corporate owner, escape with a negligible penalty?
Federal prosecutors alleged that ComEd spent roughly $1 million to win Madigan’s favor. That included no-show jobs for his political allies, legal work for a political associate and a board of directors seat for another pal.
But the $200 million fine is chicken feed compared to the many millions of dollars ComEd gained in additional revenue through a rate increase that could never have passed without Madigan’s active support. Prosecutors detailed how that process worked in the recent ComEd Four trial.
Considered on that scale, ComEd profited immensely through the arrangement.
It’s darn hard to un-ring a legislative rate-hike bell. It’s not nearly as difficult to go after the major players on both sides of this corporate/legislative malfeasance.