The flattering analogy followed former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan for many of the years that he presided like a colossus over the Illinois General Assembly.
It was a tribute to his brilliance as a political tactician, mastery of legislative rules and understanding of how politics really works.
“He plays chess while others play checkers,” both his supporters and detractors said in recognition of Madigan’s seemingly unchangeable status as the decades-long Big Dog of Illinois politics.
The chess analogy still stands. But it’s been revised into a repudiation of the role Madigan and four co-conspirators allegedly played in the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case.
“They weren’t amateurs. They weren’t playing checkers. They were playing chess. When it came to chess, (they) were grandmasters of corruption,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu told jurors during final arguments.
The former speaker is not scheduled to go on trial until next year, when he and McClain face corruption charges involving ComEd as well as AT&T. But Madigan was the principal “grandmaster” to whom Bhachu referred, the man around whom the government’s case was built.
The seven-woman, five-man jury, which deliberated during parts or all of three days, took Friday off and will resume Monday.
Their job is to decide whether the ComEd Four — former CEO Anne Pramaggiore and lobbyists McClain, John Hooker and Jay Doherty — conspired to win Madigan’s favor on ComEd-backed legislation by plying him with lucrative favors worth $1.3 million.
Defense lawyers, obviously, dispute the charges, asserting the government is trying to criminalize traditional lobbying practices. They describe it as “lawful ingratiation.”
“There was no evidence introduced at this trial of any action taken by Madigan on any ComEd piece of legislation from 2011 to 2019. Nothing,” argued McClain defense lawyer Patrick Cotter.
The defense is correct in one sense. This is not a traditional bribery case where the parties work out an unlawful trade — like money for votes.
In fact, there is no quid pro quo — if you do this, I’ll do that — alleged. That distinction is one that may prove decisive, if not in this trial but perhaps in the future when or if the legal issue is presented to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The law in the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes Illinois, requires the government to show that criminal defendants provided benefits with the “intention of influencing” a public official to take a specific action.
U.S. Judge Harry Leinenweber cited the “intent to influence” issue in pre-trial rulings while acknowledging there is “substantial dispute” about that interpretation in other federal circuits.
In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously overturned the bribery conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell. The court acknowledged that McDonnell and his wife were the beneficiaries of lavish gifts from a favor seeker. But it said evidence showed that McDonnell had taken no official action to promote his benefactor’s business interests.
“Setting up a meeting, calling another public official or hosting an event does not, standing alone, qualify as an official act,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court.
Roberts characterized the decision as motivated by the high court’s concern “not with tawdry tales” of lavish gifts but “instead with the broad legal implications of the government’s boundless interpretation of the federal bribery statute.”
The government has alleged that ComEd concluded it was necessary to remove Madigan as an impediment to its favored legislation.
As a result, prosecutors said the utility deliberately set out to win his favor. It provided high-paying, no-show jobs to Madigan associates, hired a Madigan friend to perform legal work it didn’t need, put another Madigan associate on the company’s board of directors and even hired some of Madigan’s young constituents for summer internships.
“It was a corruption toll to make sure that Mr. Madigan was not an obstacle to their legislative agenda. And they paid that toll every month from 2011 to 2019, when they were caught,” prosecutor Bhachu told jurors.
The government presented hours of tape-recorded testimony in which the principals, including Madigan, discussed various aspects of ComEd’s gift-giving.
Two of the defendants — Pramaggiore and Hooker — took the witness stand. They testified statements heard on the recordings were either taken out of context, misunderstood or simple “joshing,” not proof they had any malign intent to buy the goodwill necessary for passage of company legislation.