The rat was, according to news accounts, “relaxed” while relating details to the jury about one of this state’s biggest political scandals.
Why not?
Admitted co-conspirator and former Commonwealth Edison Vice President Fidel Marquez isn’t looking at prison time, unlike his four former associates sitting at the defendant’s table and another awaiting trial in 2024.
But that wasn’t always the case.
Four years ago — January 2019 — FBI agents made a surprise 6 a.m. visit to Marquez’s mother’s residence, where he was staying.
Marquez acknowledged he was “scared” when agents dropped by to play show-and-tell.
They showed him the evidence they had against him and told him his options, one of which was to turn on his associates and assist the FBI’s investigation into the conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.
Marquez grabbed the fed’s life preserver and began wearing a wire and video recorder. Last week, he testified at length about how and why the utility put Madigan friends and associates in lucrative no-show jobs in exchange for Madigan looking favorably on utility-backed legislation.
“To keep Madigan happy, I think it’s worth it. Because I think you’d hear otherwise,” defendant Jay Doherty told Marquez.
Marquez’s demeanor — including his “direct, firm voice” — sharply contrasted with former Madigan allies called as prosecution witnesses.
News accounts indicated they — House members Lou Lang and Bob Rita and top Madigan aide Will Cousineau — spoke in voices so soft they were asked to speak up.
They came across as much less than the towering figures they were in the political world — their natural habitats — than in the courtroom where they were compelled to answer questions about Madigan’s legislative practices.
The Chicago Tribune reported Cousineau used to “strut” around the House floor barking orders to legislators. In court, he appeared meek and mild as he testified under a grant of legal immunity for his truthful testimony.
Cousineau described how Madigan ordered him to push Democratic legislators extra-hard to win passage of a ComEd rate hike.
The four defendants — former ComEd executives/lobbyists Anne Pramaggiore, John Hooker, Michael McClain and Doherty — are mere role players in this legal drama. They allegedly implemented orders from Madigan as to who got what.
The beneficiaries included, the Chicago Tribune reported, a “who’s who of Madigan’s vaunted political operation,” two productive precinct captains, a former state legislative leader and two former aldermen.
“I know they were brought on as a favor to Michael Madigan. ... So that he could perhaps be helpful for our legislative agenda in Springfield,” Marquez testified.
How much ice did Madigan cut with ComEd?
Madigan wanted former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo placed on the utility payroll, but ComEd didn’t want Acevedo.
Marquez described him as “very emotional,” “high maintenance” and a heavy drinker who “become very sloppy.”
“I don’t consider him as very smart,” Marquez said.
After Marquez agreed to take care of Acevedo, McClain told him he would have a “Daddy talk” with Acevedo about improving his behavior.
Another gem involves Madigan’s daughter, then-Attorney General Lisa Madigan. She’d hoped to establish her “legacy” by passing legislation authorizing lower rates for low-income families.
ComEd opposed the bill because other ratepayers would have to pick up extra costs.
ComEd feared the bill would pass until McClain wrote them that “a friend of ours” — code words for Madigan — would ensure that his daughter’s bill was defeated.
Ever the opportunist, Madigan simultaneously pressed ComEd to put a political associate — Juan Ochoa — on the utility’s board of directors and a former alderman friend in a no-show job. Utility bosses were happy to comply.