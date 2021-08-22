Jim Dey | Common sense shackled; more litigation in the offing
When criminal cases go to trial, evidence matters most.
But don’t forget about appearances. They’re why defense lawyers put a lot of thought into how their clients look.
The evidence against Christopher Reynolds was overwhelming when he went to trial in federal court in Indianapolis on gun and drug charges. He was convicted and sentenced to 25 years.
The evidence was bad enough, but appearances also were a problem. Reynolds argued his constitutional rights were violated when he testified while wearing shackles, and he wants his conviction overturned.
A Chicago-based federal appeals court recently ruled against Reynolds, but not because it rejected his claim outright.
“While we are troubled by several aspects of the course of events in this trial, we conclude that on the present record, Reynolds cannot prevail,” it stated.
Justices Daniel Manion, Diane Wood and Michael Brennan ruled unanimously in the case, although the opinion’s author is unidentified.
While the government won, its victory was not decisive.
The appeals court suggested Reynolds should attack his conviction in a post-conviction petition that argues he was denied a fair trial because his lawyer mishandled the shackles issue.
Here’s what happened.
Scheduling trial witnesses is an imprecise business. So when prosecutors finished their case against Reynolds sooner than expected, his lawyer was left flatfooted.
The opinion states that “defense counsel had planned to call several witnesses, but some of them left for the day.”
“The court had to decide what to do with an empty chunk of time,” the opinion said. “It held a bench conference (outside of both the jury’s and Reynolds’ hearing) to discuss the logistics of calling Reynolds right away.”
Obviously, Judge Sarah Evans Barker was aware of the potential prejudice if jurors saw Reynolds in shackles.
“How am I going to get him across the courtroom?” she asked.
“Take a break,” the defense counsel replied.
“Well, I hate to do that. It’s 20 (minutes) after 4 p.m.,” replied the judge, who didn’t want to call a recess so closely before the trial would adjourn for the day.
But, realizing a lack of options, the judge conceded that “we have to take a break so that he can walk across the courtroom.”
The defense lawyer then suggested that that might not be necessary because “I’m not trying to hide the fact that he is in custody.”
“Well, you want to waive any interest he has in proceeding in that fashion?” the judge asked.
The defense lawyer replied that he would “waive his (client’s) interest in not disclosing that he’s in chains.”
“Let the record reflect the waiver,” the judge said.
The legal question is whether a defense lawyer actually has the authority to waive his client’s right to not disclose his shackles to the jury. In other words, is it one of a handful of “fundamental rights,” including the right to plead not guilty or have a lawyer, that is “entrusted exclusively to the defendant himself”?
Legalities can take time to sort out, with the appeal court’s recommendation that Reynolds file a habeas-corpus petition alleging ineffective assistance of counsel being just one example of a potentially long, drawn-out process.
Far less complicated were other options. The judge could have ordered a brief recess or adjourned court for the day.
The judge could have exercised her control of the courtroom and told Reynolds’ guards to remove his shackles so he could walk to the witness stand without them.
Finally, the judge could have asked Reynolds if he was waiving his right to conceal his shackles from the jury.
Reynolds now says he would not have agreed to the waiver, but remained silent “because counsel called him to the stand before he had a chance to make his views known.”
Of course he did. Whether Reynolds is being truthful or not, it’s his only shot at winning a reversal of his conviction and 25-year sentence. That’s why this case appears to be far from over.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at 217-393-8251 or jdey@news-gazette.com.