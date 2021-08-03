Jim Dey | Condemnation of cat lady's house raises constitutional conundrum
Call this a case of “The Cat Lady” meets the Fourth Amendment.
Or, to put it another way, it’s another in a series of search-and-seizure brain teasers.
It’s settled law that it’s “presumptively unreasonable” for authorities to enter a residence to conduct a search without a warrant.
So why did authorities in Loves Park and Winnebago County get a legal pass from the federal courts for entering the home of Sally Gaetjens in December 2014 without either her permission or a warrant authorizing a search?
The explanation is complicated. But it centers on two words: “exigent circumstances.”
Here’s the background.
While Gaetjens was in the hospital being treated for high blood pressure, her neighbor, Rosalie Eads, was asked by Gaetjens’ doctor to help find her.
Unaware that Gaetjens was hospitalized, Eads went to Gaetjens’ residence but got no response by knocking on the door and, looking through the windows, could not see anyone inside. After noting that mail and packages were on the porch, an alarmed Eads called the police to ask them to check on Gaetjens’ welfare.
When police arrived, they entered Gaetjens’ house but were quickly driven out by an overwhelming odor. Gaetjens bred cats, and the horrendous smell was sufficient, as one witness testified, to “gag a maggot.”
The police then called the fire department, asking that firefighters first arm themselves with breathing devices and then conduct a search of the premises.
The fire chief was first to arrive, driven immediately by circumstances to condemn the house as “not fit for human or animal habitation.”
Gaetjens, of course, was not home. But firefighters found the house filled with cats, prompting them to call animal-control officers to remove the felines.
Thirty-seven were removed from the house, four of whom later died.
Gaetjens subsequently sued authorities for illegally entering and condemning her home and seizing her cats.
If authorities lacked the warrant normally required, why did Gaetjens lose her case?
The trial judge ruled they were protected by qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that grants government officials performing discretionary functions immunity from civil lawsuits.
But writing for a unanimous Chicago 7th Circuit Court of Appeals panel, Justice Michael Kanne concluded that the officials did not need an immunity defense.
“We agree that Gaetjens’ claims fail, but for a more basic reason — the individual defendants did not violate the Fourth Amendment,” Kanne wrote.
The Fourth Amendment was included in the Bill of Rights to protect people in their homes. No agents of the state are allowed to run amok in a private home without sufficient cause outlined in a warrant approved by a judge.
But like many important civil rights, the Fourth Amendment is not absolute.
There are exceptions based on emergency circumstances. As one court explained, “the exigencies of the situation make the needs of law enforcement so compelling that a warrantless search (or seizure) is objectively reasonable under the Fourth Amendment.”
In this case, authorities were concerned for Gaetjens’ safety. Unaware she was hospitalized, they were concerned that she had not answered the door and that the mailbox was full and packages were on the porch.
Those were indications that she might be inside the house and in need of assistance, presenting a police officer, as the courts have put it, “with a compelling need to act and no time to obtain a warrant.”
In this case, entry set the stage for a domino effect.
Authorities entered the home to search for Gaetjens. They did not find her but, instead, confronted a house that was not safe for occupants. Because they condemned the house, they removed the cats because it was deemed uninhabitable for humans or animals.
“To satisfy the Fourth Amendment, defendants’ warrantless searches and seizures needed to fall into an exception to the warrant requirement. They all did — each was justified by an exigent circumstance,” Kanne wrote.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.