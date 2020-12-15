Bamboozled by greedy millionaires and billionaires, the “sheeple” screwed up.
That was the theme of policy maven Ralph Martire’s recent column.
He complained that Illinoisans voted “against their own best interests” by rejecting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed progressive income-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution.
The vote was not a close one — not only did the proposal not receive the supermajority support required to pass a state constitutional amendment, it did not even receive majority support.
The results were not just a disappointment to people like Martire, who runs the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability, but an unmistakable rejection of the centerpiece of Pritzker’s platform for governing the state.
The Illinois Constitution mandates a flat tax, which requires application of the same tax rate on everyone regardless of income. (The current rate is 4.95 percent.)
There is considerable room for principled disagreement about the strengths and weaknesses of a flat tax as opposed to a progressive income-tax system that allows rising tax rates on rising levels of income.
Thirty-four states have progressive systems while 16 impose flat-tax rates or no income tax at all.
Clearly, there is more than one way to do business and good reasons for doing so.
But politics is about winning. That’s why the amendment proponents and opponents fashioned arguments designed to strike an emotional chord in their audience.
Proponents argued that the chief idea behind the amendment is to tax the “millionaires and billionaires” while leaving Joe and Jane Sixpack alone.
To back up their position, they cited higher tax rates — between 7 and 8 percent — scheduled to take effect Jan. 1 on those earning $250,000 a year and up. (The higher rates were contingent on the amendment passing.)
“So why did so many vote against their own self-interest? ... They were deceived into doing so by a bunch of mega-rich individuals who didn’t want to pay more in taxes,” Martire argued.
He’s talking principally about Illinois’ richest man, Ken Griffin, a self-made multibillionaire who contributed more than $50 million to the anti-progressive-income-tax campaign.
In Martire’s view, Griffin is a real-life caricature of “The Simpsons” character C. Montgomery Burns, grasping every dollar that comes his way and throwing quarters around like they’re manhole covers.
But the public record shows Griffin is one of this country’s most generous philanthropists. Name a charitable cause, and he supports it — everything from improving childhood education to the arts — to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Further, like many billionaires, Griffin has homes in multiple states, including state-income-tax-free Florida. If he wanted to avoid paying any state income tax — let alone more than he’s paying now — all Griffin would need to do to change his state of residence is fill out some paperwork.
So Martire’s claim that the rich, like Griffin, opposed the tax amendment merely to avoid paying “more in taxes” is open to serious question.
Maybe some did. Others put stock in the arguments that, among other things, imposing higher taxes would encourage more people to leave the state and further damage Illinois’ business climate. In other words and on the merits, they thought it was a bad idea.
But Martire insists the voters were tricked: “They convinced people they shouldn’t trust Springfield to spend the new revenue wisely ...”
But haven’t this state’s crooked politicians worked assiduously over the years to make it clear that, collectively, they are unworthy of public trust?
He said voters were falsely persuaded by amendment opponents that “the Fair Tax would lead to taxation of retirement income.” But wasn’t it Democratic state Treasurer Michael Frerichs who publicly acknowledged that allowing legislators to set multiple tax rates would make it easier for them to tax retirement income?
“I think that’s something that’s worth discussion,” Frerichs said.
Finally, Martire said voters were gulled into believing the amendment would “somehow lead to high taxes on the middle class” when it was intended to tax only higher-income earners.
It’s impossible to predict the future, so no one can state with certainty what revenue-hungry Illinois legislators would have done. It is, however, easy to point out what’s happened elsewhere.
Almost all states with progressive income-tax systems target middle-income earners for revenue, frequently with rates higher than Illinois’ 4.95 percent.
“Why should facts get in the way of multimillionaires who want to avoid paying more in taxes — to the detriment of everyone else?” Martire asks.
Actually, it doesn’t appear that they did. What Martire characterizes as duplicity can easily be categorized as persuasion based on reason.
In the political world, the differing perspectives separate the winners’ conclusions from the losers.