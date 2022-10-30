Jim Dey | Consequences mean judicial races aren't always a bore
Judicial election campaigns are usually a snore, and for good reason.
Politics and law do not mix, except of course when they do. So, traditionally, judicial candidates promise to be fair, to follow the law, blah, blah, blah. Their professed rectitude can be stultifying.
These days, the politics/law combo is combustible because there are two seats on the Illinois Supreme Court up for election in Districts 2 and 3 up north.
Why is politics, at least theoretically, verboten in judicial elections? Because judges are required to make decisions free of bias or the appearance thereof by applying facts to law.
That approach works almost all the time, and people should be grateful it does. But it’s not 100 percent. That’s why four judicial candidates — three of them sitting judges — are locked in two vitriolic, expensive campaigns.
Politics intrudes on the law only in circumstances that impact the political process or when larger issues tap people’s emotions.
The gerrymandering issue is an example of the first, and abortion the second.
Take gerrymandering.
If the good government folks had their way, the 2021 redistricting of the Illinois House and Senate legislative districts for the 2022 election would have been conducted by a bipartisan commission forbidden from taking partisan voting patterns into consideration.
Preferring to oversee the map-drawing process himself, former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan organized a group of plaintiffs — one, John Hooker, is his co-defendant in the ComEd bribery case — to file a lawsuit to knock the proposed “Fair Maps” constitutional amendment off the ballot.
Given the Democrats’ 4-3 high court majority, it was no surprise in 2016 when the Democratic court ruled — by a 4-3 partisan vote — the proposed amendment unconstitutional.
With that issue resolved, super-majority Democrats manipulated state House and Senate district boundary lines to ensure legislative control through 2032.
Political cases like gerrymandering are rare. But when they come around, a partisan majority produces the desired result.
Then there are emotional social policy issues — like abortion.
When the U.S. Supreme Court reversed its 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision legalizing abortion in all 50 states, abortion politics took center stage.
The court’s recent Dobbs decision returned the issue to the 50 state legislatures to resolve.
The Dobbs decision changes nothing in Illinois because state law provides for legal abortion.
But that doesn’t mean that voters — unfamiliar with legal complexities — aren’t interested in the issue or cannot be influenced by political rhetoric that punches their buttons. That’s why both Democratic high court candidates are emphasizing their support for legal abortion.
In District 2 — Lake, Kane, McHenry, DeKalb and Kendall counties — Democratic trial Judge Elizabeth Rochford is running against Mark Curran, a former Lake County sheriff and state and federal prosecutor.
In District 3 — DuPage, Will, Kankakee, Iroquois, Grundy, LaSalle and Bureau counties — Democratic appellate court Justice Mary Kay O’Brien is running against appointed Republican Supreme Court Justice Mike Burke.
State law attempts somewhat to separate law from politics. Elected judges vie for re-election by running in retention elections in which they must get a minimum of 60 percent support.
Democrats are perceived to have the advantage in both Districts 1 and 2, thanks to their decision to gerrymander the two Supreme Court districts. They currently hold a 4-3 majority and hope to make it 5-2. Republicans need to win both districts to take a one-vote majority. If they succeed, it would be the first GOP majority since the 1970 Illinois Constitution took effect.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.