It looks like the “vanilla vigilante” has met his match.
A column last month explained the ire that New York lawyer Spencer Sheehan — aka the “vanilla vigilante” — had drawn from Chicago federal Judge Steven Seeger.
Sheehan is one of those class-action lawyers who files consumer-fraud lawsuits on seemingly trivial issues with the hope his targets will settle out of court rather than endure the high cost of defending against his lawsuit.
In the case written about last month, Sheehan sued Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Co. on the grounds that its Brach’s Milk Maid Candies don’t contain milk. The judge said they did include milk, even if not enough to satisfy Sheehan, and dismissed the lawsuit after giving Sheehan a good scolding.
“By all appearances, attorney Sheehan keeps bringing cases about how to read product labels, but he can’t seem to read the tea leaves from the judiciary,” the judge said.
Court records indicate that Sheehan, who earned his nickname for filing a lawsuit that alleged that vanilla-flavored products did not contain vanilla, appears to be unperturbed by judicial blowback.
In response to an order from Seeger, Sheehan produced a spreadsheet revealing that he’s filed 440 consumer-fraud cases all over the country, roughly 100 of them dismissed by the judge.
But that number is misleading because it means that more than 300 cases remain pending, running up the legal fees of those Sheehan has sued.
That’s why Seeger, after recently dismissing one of Sheehan’s lawsuits against Walmart, indicated he’s reviewing the situation and may order Sheehan to pay Walmart’s legal fees.
In the Walmart lawsuit, Sheehan alleged the store’s olive oil mayonnaise didn’t contain as much olive oil as his client anticipated. The judge, however, noted that the mayonnaise contained olive oil, just as its label said it did.
In addition to his Chicago lawsuits, Sheehan has sued Panera Bread in Detroit over its “Unlimited Sip Club” for coffee, soft drinks, tea and lemonade. Over Sheehan’s objections, a judge transferred the case to an arbitrator.
In New York, a judge tossed Sheehan’s lawsuit alleging fraud involving the contents of Oreo cookies. Sheehan alleged that consumers expect a “fudge made with milk fat — not palm and palm kernel oil and nonfat milk.”
But the judge disagreed, stating that “(n)ot a single source claims that milk and butter are essential fudge ingredients or that milk fat is necessary to make fudge.”
The list of lawsuits goes on and on. Sheehan sued Ferrara over its Nips candies because, in his opinion, they don’t contain enough milk fat, and Polar Beverages because of an alleged insufficiency of lemon in its lemon seltzer.
Seeger wrote that the lawsuits Sheehan files routinely allege that “the product misled consumers because they expected it to contain more than the de minimis amount of an ingredient advertised on the label.”
“The case at hand is yet another spin on an increasingly unpleasant ride,” Seeger wrote. “It is time for the carousel to come to a halt.”
Whether it will is doubtful. Lawyers file class-action suits like this because, with a little luck, they can hit the jackpot.
Sheehan and a group of lawyers with whom he was working negotiated a $9.5 million settlement with Molson Coors over misleading packaging involving the company’s hard seltzers.
The bottom line for many of Sheehan’s targets is that it’s cheaper to pay a settlement fee than expensive lawyers to defend against frivolous lawsuits.
That’s why Seeger described Sheehan’s lawsuits as a “wrecking ball when it comes to imposing attorneys’ fees on other people.”
“This court is starting to wonder who should pay for the cleanup,” the judge stated.
If Seeger does order Sheehan to pay Walmart’s legal fees, it would be a shot across the bow of consumer-fraud lawyers. But he’s just a small cog in the big business of this type of litigation.