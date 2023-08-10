After Gov. J.B. Pritzker lobbied for the 2019 legalization of marijuana in Illinois, both he and legislators denied any personal interest in consuming it.
But they were counting on millions of Illinoisans to make a different decision, in the process creating a gusher of new tax revenue.
Four years later, market assessments reveal that their hopes continue to be realized.
A market-assessment report prepared by Headset, a data-collection firm that follows the cannabis industry, reveals that “through the six months of 2023,” Illinois “captured over $950 million in total cannabis sales.”
“This makes the Land of Lincoln the third-largest cannabis market in the U.S., trailing only California and Michigan. The state is the sixth largest in the country, and with lots of consumers come lots of opportunities,” the Headset report states.
While Illinois ranked third in sales for the first half of 2023, it is a distant third. California generated nearly $2.4 billion in sales, while Michigan ranked way behind, with $1.4 billion in sales.
Florida, Massachusetts and Colorado took the fourth, fifth and sixth slots, respectively.
Sales are still growing in Illinois but at a slower pace than before.
Headset reported they grew 2.1 percent over the past year, while sales in out-of-state markets have been “flat or shrinking.”
The reduction in sales growth is no surprise given the initial boom that followed legalization.
Headset said “we see double- or even triple-digit year-over-year growth when a market opens up, a consequence of market supply meeting demand. That’s demonstrated by Illinois sales increasing 101 percent in the first year of legalization,” followed by increases of 13 percent and then 2 percent in the first half of 2023.
The governor’s desire for new revenue has created something of a conundrum.
Prices may not be too high for the consumers who patronize state-licensed retailers in Illinois, but they are certainly high compared with those in other states. Headset said Illinois’ prices are “among the highest in the country.”
“The average item price in Illinois is currently 89 percent higher than the rest of the U.S. market,” the report states.
That not only leaves Illinois vulnerable to competitors in bordering states, like Missouri, with significantly lower taxes and prices, but also creates an advantage for private entrepreneurs who sell marijuana illegally at lower prices.
Illinois is trying to compete with out-of-state competitors by adding 55 new “licensed retailers” to the roughly 120 currently in place. Headset said the number of licensed retailers in Illinois is “very low compared to other U.S. states.”
As far as competing with those who sell illegally, it’s a mixed bag.
Revenue officials dislike the competition because those who buy illegal marijuana do not pay the high taxes the state imposes. At the same time, law enforcement does not consider illegal marijuana sales to be a major priority because marijuana is legal in Illinois.
For authorities, other, more dangerous drugs — fentanyl, meth, cocaine and heroin — are a much bigger concern.
As for who’s consuming legal marijuana in Illinois, the answer appears to be members of every age group.
Headset reports that those between the legal minimum age of 21 and 40 account for 58 percent of sales, while those over 40 account for the other 42 percent. It also noted that there is a “slight skew toward women compared to the national market.”
Headset noted that Illinois faces a number of “challenges” as elected officials continue their effort to expand the market.
They include high prices reflected by heavy taxation and slowing growth. But it said “the Illinois market remains one of the largest in the U.S. and presents numerous opportunities for businesses.”
Illinois is one of 23 states, along with the District of Columbia and three U.S. territories, that have legalized marijuana for recreational use. Another eight states have decriminalized its use. Illinois also allows personal cultivation for medical use.