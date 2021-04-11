Cheering supporters waving signs and expressing wholehearted backing didn’t make it to the Champaign County Courthouse last week when their favorite victim pleaded guilty to a felony charge and was placed on probation.
That’s hardly a surprise — the guilty plea contradicted the protesters’ narrative that 22-year-old Aleyah Lewis was the victim of police misconduct, and to her supporters, it’s the narrative, not the facts, that move mountains.
Not, of course, that Lewis really matters to her most fervid supporters. She was just a convenient symbol used to promote their claim that police officers are evil oppressors who routinely abuse their authority just for the fun of it.
Well, not in this case — so it was best for local social-justice warriors to ignore the results and move on to their next grievance. Real or imagined, there is always another grievance.
Still, it’s useful to focus on what happened in the Lewis case and how a “shots fired” call to police ended up as a phony cause celebre in Urbana. It represents Exhibit A for how those who don’t know what they’re talking about — and really don’t care — can dominate a community conversation.
This dispute started simply enough — police received a call of shots being fired on Cottage Grove Avenue near the 1100 block of East Colorado Avenue. Officers later discovered a bullet that was fired into an occupied apartment.
The danger posed by random gunfire into an occupied residence is just one of the facts Lewis supporters ignored in their effort to turn her into Joan of Arc.
Descriptions of two suspects — a young man and woman — were reported, and police rushed to the scene, where they encountered Lewis and her companion, Kamarion Busby.
Both were under the influence of intoxicants.
Police video shows that, although initially reluctant, Busby submitted to a search and, without incident, was placed under arrest when officers discovered he was carrying a gun.
Those who profess to be outraged by “gun violence” should think about that dangerous — not to mention illegal — practice. The fact that Busby turned out to be a convicted felon who was carrying a gun should be a source of further reflection.
Was he armed? Was she armed? Were they both armed?
Unlike Busby, Lewis tried to avoid police, walking away and physically resisting when they — as the law allows — tried to stop and talk with her. The video shows she kicked, cursed and spit at them before being subdued. That occurred even as one officer pleaded for her cooperation.
“Why are you doing this? We do not want to hurt you,” one asked.
“Cause you just came up on us for no (expletive) reason. That’s why,” Lewis replied.
But police stopped her and Busby for a very good reason — the shots-fired report that posed a lethal threat to neighborhood residents.
It later turned out that Lewis had no memory of the incident because of her level of intoxication. While acknowledging her lack of memory of the incident, she apologized for her misbehavior during a jailhouse interview with an investigator.
But that was before a witness’s video of the struggle between several officers and Lewis was put on the internet, elevating her from contrite defendant into a symbol of oppression.
It wasn’t long before Lewis, playing to her admiring gallery of fans, was denouncing police. Under the revised narrative, the event that she didn’t even remember had ruined her life.
Lewis’ perspective, however, didn’t fit the facts. That’s why she was in court last week to receive a sweetheart plea agreement in which multiple charges were dismissed in exchange for her guilty plea to a lower-level felony.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz had a good reason to cut Lewis the break she didn’t earn. Authorities are trying to help her get on a better path in life. That’s why Rietz said it’s her expectation that the probation department will “determine what support she needs and will require her to take advantage of those opportunities.”
It’s ironic, but undeniably true, that prosecutors and
police are the ones who actually have Lewis’ best interests at heart.
To them, she’s someone who needs a push in the right direction. To the pied pipers of pointless protest, Lewis was just a vehicle to use and then ignore.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.