Jim Dey: Coronavirus chronicles | Life writ small is taking a toll on us all
EDITOR'S NOTE: Columnist Jim Dey is touring C-U all week to tell of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the community.
The pall cast upon us continues in Champaign-Urbana, where life has slowed to a crawl that’s not easy to confront.
Those who are feeling down and out are not alone. Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect people in a variety of ways, everything from the personal to the psychological.
Life, of course, goes on in a limited way — after all, there was an election held Tuesday in this state.
But Champaign psychiatrist Lawrence Jeckel said the pandemic’s assault on daily life, plus the damp and dank March weather, “taps into a sort of core lethargy” and makes many people feel “less enlivened.”
Further complicating people’s emotional reaction to a pervasive posture of what looks like panic is the fact that the public-health threat is both invisible and open-ended.
When, people wonder, will life return to normal, with schools open, sports on television and local bars and restaurants filled with customers? No one can say with certainty.
The powers that be are doing their best to reassure the public. Regarding the schools, they say that the educational process will continue through online classes.
That may work for some people, but Parkland College English Professor Seth Mendelowitz said “there’s a reason a lot of students don’t take online classes.”
“They need hands-on assistance,” he said. “I worry that students without a class to go to are going to taper off instead of staying on top of it.”
Making a difficult situation worse, he said, many of his students work, and some of them will lose their jobs as the economy slows to a glacial pace.
“The vast majority work at least part time. I’ve got a number of students who work night shifts and come to school straight from work,” Mendelowitz said.
Most K-12 schools don’t even offer ineffective online learning, let alone online learning that works. How much school will students miss, and what will they do with their free time in the meantime?
And what about life’s memorable moments that now are up in the air? It’s not just funerals that are becoming complicated.
Dave’s Bridal shop in Champaign is limiting business to “curbside pickups” of wedding gowns.
Over at Lindsay Lane Bridal in Urbana, store owner Janet Brotherton said she’s seeing customers on a restricted basis.
“We’re limiting the number who can come in,” Brotherton said. “Basically, it’s private appointments.”
As difficult as circumstances are for bridal shop operators, think of the brides who are coping with last-minute changes in plans.
One store manager said a prospective bride needed to pick up her dress. Having been told that the planned venue for her wedding is off limits, the bride decided to be married at her parents’ residence instead.
Brotherton said she had one bride who had planned festivities for Stone Creek in Urbana, only to have it close. Then she moved it to the Colonades Club.
“Now she’s not sure that’s going to happen,” Brotherton said.
Over at the local cop shops, daily operations appear to be relatively normal for patrol officers, with one major exception.
Sheriff’s Lt. Tony Shaw, who oversees patrol operations, said his officers are trying, if possible, to limit contact with people making calls for service by taking reports over the phone.
“If we can avoid direct contact with people, we are,” he said. “They seem to be very understanding.”
Shaw said there appears to be no spike in calls for service or in particular kinds of calls for service.
But when people are cooped up for long periods of time or feeling stressed, bored or fearful, tempers flare. In other words, there are increases in domestic-violence calls.
That hasn’t been a problem so far, but Shaw said “we’re still early on” in this open-ended process.
At the Urbana Police Department, Chief Brian Seraphin said the coronavirus concern has “made a lot more work for us in management.”
They’re making contingency plans to maintain “continuity of operations” in the event virus-related problems develop, including multiple officers becoming ill.
“There are quite a few things that have to be managed,” Seraphin said.
The mind reels at the volume and scope of dislocation and the broad impact it is having on people in Champaign County and the state, nation and world. Then again, no one ever promised that an impending apocalypse would be a walk in the park.
Jim Dey is a staff writer for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-351-5369 or jdey@news-gazette.com.