It’s not easy to predict the future, so give Dr. Jim Leonard credit for getting it half right when he said last month that he expected a surge in the spread of the coronavirus.
To be specific, the CEO of Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana posited that it would be a “mini-surge” generated by students returning to school and others being more comfortable in attending social gatherings.
But the mini-surge Leonard expected has turned into a “maxi” surge that has led to increased hospital admissions, prompted Gov J.B. Pritzker to issue his 20th public-health emergency declaration and caused medical experts to vigorously disagree about the need for students in K-12 schools to wear masks.
Still, Leonard remains confident that the coronavirus pandemic — given a second wind by the spread of the delta variant — remains only a minor threat to those who have been vaccinated and are in generally good health.
The unvaccinated and the vaccinated who have co-morbidities — health issues like obesity, diabetes, heart and/or respiratory problems — remain at higher risk.
Hospital admissions tell the story.
Roughly a month ago, Carle had “less than 20 coronavirus patients” and had reported daily patient numbers as low as 10.
On Wednesday, Leonard said Carle’s five hospitals have 100 coronavirus patients. Of those, he said, just 19 are vaccinated.
Of its 14 patients who are in intensive care, only one has been vaccinated.
“I think the vaccinated can feel confident that they are at much lower risk,” he said. “I can’t say they are at no risk.”
The lopsided numbers — the more-vulnerable unvaccinated compared to the less-vulnerable vaccinated — have prompted Leonard to return to the pulpit to preach the medical virtues of vaccinations.
He calls the current surge a “gift from the 40 percent who didn’t get vaccinated” earlier this year when major drug companies produced vaccines at record speed.
After granting emergency-
use authorization for vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson late last year, the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer’s version Monday.
Citing surveys of Carle’s 11,000 employees, Leonard said he hopes the FDA’s action will persuade vaccine skeptics everywhere to get the shots.
Many of those who have declined to be vaccinated have cited the emergency-use authorization as the reason. Leonard said roughly 20 percent of Carle employees who are not vaccinated gave that as an explanation for not doing so.
Now, he suggested, they can be more confident in the vaccine and act accordingly.
Of course, it’s difficult to determine how sincere professed vaccine skeptics really are as it relates to FDA approval. They could be using it as a pretext for a different, more adamant reason for refusal.
Leonard said he can only go by what employee surveys state but that “we’ll see in the next two or three weeks” if employee vaccination rates stay relatively the same or go higher.
Another reason for vaccine reluctance, Leonard said, is that many women of child-bearing age were and are concerned that being vaccinated would have an adverse effect on their fertility.
“There is now evidence that — absolutely — it does not” affect fertility, Leonard said.
While seeking to persuade skeptics of the vaccine’s safety, Carle implemented a mandate for its employees. Prior to the mandate, Leonard said, employees were required to wear surgical masks. He said under the mandate, unvaccinated employees will be required to wear “high-filtration masks” that are “more intense” and “fit tighter.”
Although the current situation is challenging, Leonard said times have been worse.
“The peak is not as high as it was a year ago,” he said.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.