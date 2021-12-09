Jim Dey | Coronavirus's varying mutations just keep coming
The more things change, the more they stay the same — at least as far as the coronavirus goes.
More than a year ago, when the pandemic was going full blast, Dr. Jim Leonard, president and CEO of Carle Foundation Hospital, said “the biggest problem we have right now is the unknown.”
Fast-forward to December 2021, and the state and nation have endured a pandemic with the original virus and a second outbreak fed by the delta variant and now face a third mutation known as omicron.
Will there be a fourth? Leonard said he “can’t answer” with certitude but speculated that “we are going to have variations probably forever.”
“There will be other viruses,” he said, noting they exist in a state of “constant development and mutation.”
Three variants of the coronavirus feed the current surge. According to Leonard, the less-bad news — as opposed to good news — is that while omicron is “highly contagious,” it is a “milder infection.”
“I’ve not seen anything to counter that yet,” he said.
Also not new are statistics showing the vaccinated remain at a much lower risk of becoming seriously ill than the unvaccinated.
Periodic interviews with Leonard have revealed striking hospital-admission statistics.
At its high point after the pandemic broke out, Carle had as many as 165 coronavirus patients. As the pandemic flagged, that number declined to 40 “four weeks ago.”
“Today, we’re at 114,” he said.
Of those 114, only 33 have been vaccinated. Of the 23 patients who are in intensive care, Leonard said, just two have been vaccinated.
The numbers reveal that the vaccinated are not 100 percent safe from “breakthrough” cases but are far better situated than the unvaccinated.
Leonard said one curious aspect of his release of statistics supporting vaccination benefits is that “I got some kickback” from resentful members of the public.
He said their attitude was “how dare I say that.”
Carle recently announced that, with some exceptions for legitimate conscientious objectors, it will require refuseniks to be vaccinated or forfeit their jobs. Leonard said as of Jan. 4, those refusing vaccinations will be suspended without pay and, if they continue to refuse, terminated.
“We’ve been wrestling with this issue since before July,” he said, adding considerable time and energy were spent discussing the issue with employees and trying to persuade skeptics.
The vaccination message has gotten through to most people. Those still unconvinced are likely to remain unconvinced.
State health statistics show 73 percent of those 18 and over are fully vaccinated and 80 percent have had at least one dose.
Of the more vulnerable population of 65 and over, 86 percent are fully vaccinated and 94 percent have had at least one dose.
Older people with co-morbidities — diabetes, cancer, respiratory problems, obesity — continue to be vulnerable even if they are fully vaccinated. But Leonard said those 65 and older who are in good health and have been fully vaccinated should, statistically speaking, “feel really good” about their immunity.
Nonetheless, Leonard said they should “be smart about masking and large gatherings.”
He said younger people who have been vaccinated and are in good health stand an even better statistical chance of not contracting the virus.
Statistics show there have been 1.8 million coronavirus cases in Illinois. Of that number, nearly 27,000 people have died with the virus while another roughly 3,000 are reported as “probable” deaths with the virus.
