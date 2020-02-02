When the politicians in Springfield all start singing from the same hymn book, it’s pretty clear they got the message.
So when Gov. J.B. Pritzker this past week used the bully pulpit of his annual State of the State address to come out strong against corruption in government, members of the House and Senate couldn’t wait to announce that they, too, have never been fer corruption, always been agin’ it.
To say their unanimous public embrace of good government was overwhelming hardly does it credit. Even veteran House Speaker Michael Madigan caught the fever. He felt compelled to say that he, too, is opposed to misconduct in government while carefully avoiding making any specific commitments about what to do about it.
“It’s clear that we must take significant steps within the coming weeks to restore confidence in state government. But let’s be clear: Bad actors will always try to game the system and break the law,” Madigan said. “We must commit to sending the clearest sign the game is over and every step will be taken to prosecute.”
Yes, those “bad actors,” the ones Pritzker called “purveyors of greed and corruption,” must be brought to heel.
The state’s elected elite was genuflecting in the direction of good government because one of their clan and the first of others to come — former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago — pleaded guilty Tuesday to bribery and corruption charges at the U.S. District Court in Chicago. Further and even more discomfiting to the powers that be, Sandoval confirmed that, in an effort to shave time off a substantial prison sentence, he’s cooperating with the feds.
That means Sandoval’s former buddies in the Legislature — the ones who soon will be denying they ever knew him — are in a heap of trouble.
Sandoval is the first member of the Legislature to be convicted in connection with a string of corruption investigations the feds are running. Two others have been indicted — former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago, and state Sen. Thomas Cullerton, D-Villa Park.
Meanwhile, rumors abound that another Democratic state senator — Terry Link of Waukegan — soon will be submitting his resignation. The feds used Link to ensnare Arroyo in a bribery scheme, with Link reportedly cooperating after investigators nailed him on evading federal income taxes.
It’s a swell lot of thieves, and the funny thing about it is that, contrary to popular myth, there’s no honor among them. Those caught up in the federal dragnet are rushing to rat each other out to spare themselves three hots — or not — and a cot behind bars.
There are plenty of names floating around the federal investigation, the biggest being Madigan. He’s clearly a target of federal inquiries, as is Madigan’s former bestest buddy, insider and lobbyist extraordinaire Michael McClain of Quincy. The feds tapped McClain’s phone for months.
They also raided his home in search of information about his connection to the employment of a slew of Madigan associates as lobbyists for Exelon/Commonwealth Edison. That was the utility’s way of earning Madigan’s assistance in passing legislation it favored.
Could that circumstance have anything to do with Pritzker’s pointed references to energy legislation passed by Madigan & Co. in the past?
“... let me be clear, the old ways of negotiating energy legislation are over. It’s time to put consumers and climate first. I’m not going to sign an energy bill written by the utility companies,” he told legislators.
Pritzker’s strong words were all very inspiring.
“It’s no longer enough to sit idle while under-the-table deals, extortion and bribery persist,” he preached to his purported choir.
If this wasn’t Illinois, one might think that the state’s elected officials might decide to turn their backs on our much-celebrated culture of corruption.
But the people of Illinois have heard these words before. That’s why Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass wrote that “it’s all an inside joke.”
“Reporters know it. Politicians know it,” he said.
No question about it. Legislators, exorcised over one scandal or another, repeatedly have acted in the past to provide loophole-laden accountability and oversight. That’s why the old ways — the lucrative ones that serve the politics-for-profit approach — live on.
Referencing Illinois’ long tradition of political corruption, the Tribune recently issued a plaintive cry for positive change.
“Is it asking too much to have every government decision based on ‘What’s the best solution?’ rather than ‘What’s in it for me?’ a Trib editorial asked.
The answer, of course, is that it always has been way too much to ask. What’s really different now?