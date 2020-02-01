Jim Dey | County Democrats no longer resting on their Laurel
Jan. 31 brought a dispiriting end to longtime politico Laurel Prussing’s unhappy reign as Champaign County treasurer.
With her resignation, the county now is without a treasurer and will not have one until county board Chairman Giraldo Rosales names her replacement. He indicated that will come “by the end of February.” The county board then will vote on the appointment.
In the meantime, Rosales will continue to accept applications (a cover letter and resume) from prospective appointees until Feb. 15. He said he has received “many,” but he’d “rather not give a number.”
Despite heavy lobbying from individuals suggesting potential Prussing successors, Rosales insists that he’s going to “select the most qualified” applicant, not the most politically connected applicant.
Rosales is required by law to select a Democrat to replace Democrat Prussing. But he said whichever Democrat he appoints will have to have the proper financial background and be able to do the job that could not be done in the office under Prussing’s leadership.
To do otherwise, he said, “would mean that we would get the same thing we did before.”
Rosales was referring to the widespread dysfunction in the treasurer’s office that generated complaints, among other things, about late financial reports from county board members, shoddy service for citizens and, ultimately, Prussing’s resignation a little more than one year into her four-year term.
Prussing was elected in 2018 when local Democrats, riding a pro-J.B. Pritzker, anti-Donald Trump wave, won all four county offices up for election — treasurer, auditor, sheriff and county executive.
A former county auditor, state legislator and Urbana mayor, Prussing quickly found herself overwhelmed by a variety of circumstances in the office, including her own inability to carry out its statutory duties. With the office staff too small for her to be a figurehead treasurer, chaos ensued.
County board members were publicly distressed over the situation, to the point that they hired an outside accounting firm to review the situation. Former longtime Treasurer Dan Welch also was brought in to help sort out the problems that had developed.
That’s why the new treasurer will face the daunting challenge of bringing the office up to snuff.
If the Prussing experience proved anything, it’s that few people think much about or pay attention to the treasurer’s post when it’s operating in an efficient manner. When it’s staggering from one problem or another, all kinds of people notice and complain.
He’s baaaaaaaaaack
Earlier this month, St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ronald Duebbert was stripped of his judicial post by the Illinois Courts Commission.
After a lengthy investigation, the commission found that Duebbert had misled police officers investigating a murder case in which one of his associates was the key suspect.
The commission said it is intolerable to allow a judge who deceived authorities to continue to hold office.
Earlier this week, Duebbert announced that he’s running as a write-in candidate for the GOP nomination for state’s attorney of St. Clair County.
Duebbert indicated that he’s running because he feels that he was unfairly removed from office and that he wants to answer his critics “as loudly and as clearly as is possible.”
Duebbert was elected a circuit judge in 2016, defeating longtime Circuit Judge John Baricevic. Although sworn in to office, he never presided in court because local judges assigned him to administrative work while his statements to police in the murder investigation were reviewed.
Duebbert was also charged with a criminal offense regarding a former client. But that charge was dismissed on the eve of trial after prosecutors said the victim’s statements were no longer considered reliable.
Duebbert charged that he was a victim of a harassment campaign orchestrated by Democrats. He later filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit naming his tormentors, but it was dismissed.
Duebbert’s inaccurate statements to police regarding the whereabouts of murder suspect Ronnie Fields were more problematic. He admitted during proceedings before the Illinois Courts Commission that he had misled police, but denied he had intentionally done so.
Commission members, however, did not believe Duebbert. Prior to its decision in the his case, the commission removed a DuPage County circuit judge from office for the same reason.
Fields was charged with the murder police were investigating. A jury later acquitted him.
Death investigation
While representatives of the University of Illinois athletic department attended Friday’s funeral for former men’s basketball player Robert Archibald, the Lake County Coroner’s Office continued its investigation into the circumstance surrounding his death.
Coroner Howard Cooper said “right now, we’re treating it as a suspected suicide” but that investigators have not completed all their work.
Cooper said Archibald, who was 39, died Feb. 23 from a gunshot wound. Authorities found his body when they were called to Archibald’s residence in Barrington about 7:30 p.m.
The coroner said “toxicology (test) results are pending” and estimated it will be six to eight weeks before authorities reach any final conclusions as to what happened.
“Right now, it’s an active case, so we don’t release too much information,” he said.
Jim Dey is a staff writer for The News-Gazette. His email is jdey@news-gazette.com.