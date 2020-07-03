Jim Dey | County treasurer blasts Ammons' leadership of local Dems
Champaign County Treasurer Marisol Hughes said Thursday that she will not personally pursue a legal challenge to county Clerk Aaron Ammons’ refusal to accept her election filing papers, saying any legal challenge to his decision will have to come from the Democratic Party faction that slated her.
Dueling factions of the county Democratic Party — one headed by Ammons’ wife, state Rep. Carol Ammons, and the other by Maryam Ar-Raheem — each slated their own treasurer candidate — Hughes by the Ar-Raheem faction and Cassandra Johnson by the Ammons faction.
Aaron Ammons accepted papers filed last week by his wife’s faction, a move that was supported by State’s Attorney Julia Rietz based on a representation from state party Chairman Michael Madigan that he recognizes Carol Ammons as the county party boss.
When Hughes tried to file her own slating papers Monday, they were rejected by Deputy Clerk Angie Patton because Johnson’s papers were already filed.
“When pressed to do her duty, (Patton) swept my papers off the counter and scattered them at my feet,” Hughes said.
She described the decision by Aaron Ammons’ office to reject her filing papers and accept those of his wife’s favored candidate as “as blatant a conflict of interest as I can imagine.”
In disclosing that she will not personally file a legal challenge, Hughes said litigation is needed to settle the issue of whether Ar-Raheem or Carol Ammons is the party chairwoman.
More important, Hughes issued a lengthy statement that challenged Carol Ammons’ fitness as both a member of the Illinois House and leader of the local Democrats.
Making multiple references to questionable conduct by Carol Ammons, Hughes charged that the “current management of the (local) Democratic Party is only concerned with self-aggrandizement, filling positions with friends whether they are qualified or not and exacting revenge on their enemies.”
Carol Ammons has made it a permanent practice of not responding to News-Gazette inquiries.
Ar-Raheem also has declined to comment on the intra-party fighting by Democrats.
In blasting party leaders, Hughes said that “the Democratic Party has lost its ability to stand for moral conduct,” specifically citing an alleged shoplifting incident earlier this year involving Carol Ammons that is under investigation by the state appellate prosecutor’s office.
“Why aren’t the Democratic Party and the county board standing up to tell Carol Ammons she will be shunned until there is a full disclosure of what happened in the shoplifting case. ... Stealing from a charitable gift shop and then trying to hide the matter is a disqualifier for elective office forever,” Hughes said.
Hughes made no attempt to hide her disappointment and anger over local Democrats’ failure to seriously consider slating her for the treasurer’s post. She said Ammons Democrats selected Johnson, a U.S. Army retiree, because “she is African American and that she bears some familial relationship to one of the Ammons clique.”
Johnson is the aunt of Democratic county board member Mike Ingram.
Johnson “is new to the community and claims to be a graduate student. Graduate studies cannot be pursued while one works a mentally exhausting 60-hour week,” Hughes said. “In passing, we should verify her academic claims carefully — as Carol Ammons can attest, credentials can be invented.”
That is a pointed
reference to Carol Ammons’ claim of phony college education credentials during her initial campaign for the Illinois House.
Hughes acknowledged that one of the reasons for her appointment by county board Chairman Giraldo Rosales, in addition to her accounting expertise, is her Hispanic heritage. She said making appointments based on that factor is a “recipe for disaster” because “the numbers care nothing for the race, ethnicity or political affiliation of the treasurer.”
She said political partisanship is the main reason the reputation of the treasurer’s office has declined so precipitously since the 2018 election. That’s when voters elected former Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing as part of a Democratic sweep of county offices.
“... Shortly after winning the election, (Prussing) hired (former Democratic county board member) Pius Weibel to serve as her deputy treasurer,” she said. “It quickly became apparent that neither of them had any business leading the county treasurer’s office.
“By the time Prussing resigned effective
Jan. 31, 2020, the treasurer’s office was in a shambles.”
Prussing this week disputed charges that the treasurer’s office was in disarray when she left. She called it a “highly functioning office.”
But Hughes said she “walked into a situation that was orders of magnitude more dysfunctional than I expected” and that she worked all but eight days “during my first three months on the job” to address various problems.
She said it took “a herculean effort on the part of my chief deputy and clerical staff” to get 74,000 property tax bills out on time.
Hughes also cited problems involving computer software bought by Prussing that she characterized as “defective” and has taken many hours of work to correct. She called for an investigation into “how the contract for our new software was negotiated.”
“What warranties did the county receive?” she asked. “Was the system beta-tested? That is, did the county run it parallel to its old system to determine if it was reliable?
“What would you
think of a business that annually grosses
$370 million in total reliance on a software package, but did not answer those questions before plugging it in?”
Saying she is “not a politician,” Hughes said she is “about halfway to getting the office back on level footing.”
She appears resigned to remaining on the political outs, saying she expects “my ‘career’ in the Democratic Party” will end when a new treasurer is elected in November.
Although Prussing was elected to a four-year term in 2018, her January 2021 resignation requires another election in November to fill out the two-year balance of her term.
Local Republicans have until Aug. 26 to find and slate their candidate.
Republican Recorder of Deeds Mark Shelden, who is participating in the slating process, said the local GOP is distributing applications to interested parties and hopes to make a choice by “early August.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.