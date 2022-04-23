Jim Dey | Court rejects man's appeal in brutal 2009 murder in Mahomet
Another round of quick takes on the people, places and things that were being talked about over the past week:
Appeals all but exhausted
A state appeals court has — from all appearances — slammed the door shut on the conviction of the man who brutally murdered Mahomet resident Holly Cassano in 2009.
The 4th District Appellate Court in Springfield this week rejected the appeal filed by 33-year-old Michael Henslick, who was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He is being held at the Illinois River Correctional Center in Fulton County.
The Cassano case went unsolved for almost a decade before Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were able to identify Henslick as a suspect in 2018.
They did so by using highly sophisticated scientific testing to track DNA recovered from the crime scene to Henslick’s relatives. Then they followed up on Henslick, eventually collecting a cigarette butt he discarded and matching the DNA on it with DNA recovered from the killer’s blood at the crime scene.
After he was taken in for questioning, Henslick eventually confessed. In his appeal, he argued that authorities improperly elicited his confession and that it should not have been admitted into evidence.
Henslick raised two other issues that contributed to his life sentence. He argued prosecutors failed to show Cassano’s death was “accompanied by exceptionally heinous and brutal conduct indicative of wanton cruelty.” He also contended that Circuit Judge Jason Bohm erred when he cited evidence of sexual assault in imposing the sentence.
The three-judge panel rejected all three arguments, and it’s highly unlikely the Illinois Supreme Court will review the case. Given the nature of the evidence against him, Henslick appears to have no viable options to challenge his conviction.
Miss Cassano, 22, who had a young child and worked at the Meijer store in Champaign, was discovered stabbed to death in her mobile home.
Authorities said in the course of inflicting multiple wounds, the killer cut themselves, leaving multiple blood droplets in the trailer.
Losing the un-losable?
Illinois Democrats have already included the new 13th Congressional District in the win column following their successful gerrymandering of the state’s 17 congressional districts.
By their count, they’re guaranteed to win 14 of the state’s 17 U.S. House seats in the fall thanks to their creative cartography.
The 13th District is shaped like a worm that runs from Champaign-Urbana on the northeast to the Missouri border on the southwest and splits the 15th District in half. It was characterized by the Washington Post as the most gerrymandered new congressional district in the nation.
But new political analyses by Cook’s Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball indicate that Nikki Budzinski, establishment Democrats’ anointed candidate for the 13th, may not get the coronation she initially anticipated.
Cook’s this week shifted the 13th District from “likely Democratic” to “lean Democratic.”
Cook categorized the 11th District seat currently held by Democrat Bill Foster as “likely Democratic” but placed three other gerrymandered districts in the “lean Democratic” category.
In addition to the 13th District, they are the 14th, represented by U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, and the Sixth, where Democratic U.S. Reps. Sean Casten and Marie Newman are fighting tor the nomination.
Cook listed the 17th District, now represented by retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, as a “toss-up.”
The University of Virginia’s Larry Sabato, who made the same assessment as Cook, said there is a clear GOP trend being driven by Democratic President Joe Biden’s low popularity ratings.
“We are making 11 rating changes in the House this week, all in favor of Republicans,” he said, predicting that “if Biden’s approval continues to be weak, we would expect the Republican advantage to grow in the coming months.”
Easy come, easy go
Longtime political powerhouse and former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan can’t be happy about all the money he’s spending on legal fees.
State campaign-finance records reveal that he paid $4 million in March to the team of defense lawyers representing him in his criminal racketeering case.
But just think how upset Madigan would be if he was spending his own money rather than cash from his campaign funds.
The recent $4 million in payments comes on top of another roughly $4 million Madigan paid earlier to the firm of Katten Muchin Rosenman.
There will be more bills coming, too, since this case is barely out of the starting gate. Madigan’s lawyers recently stated in court that they have to review “millions” of pages of discovery material to prepare for trial.
A recent Illinois Supreme Court decision left open the question of whether elected officials can use campaign funds to pay their criminal defense lawyers. It said the issue would have to be considered on a “case by case” basis by election officials.
Madigan is among five people charged in two separate cases in connection with the long-running Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy.
The charges against Madigan allege that he oversaw a racketeering conspiracy in which he extracted low-show and no-show jobs for political friends and associates in exchange for overseeing the passage of legislation favorable to Commonwealth Edison.
That was when Madigan was the king of Illinois, the powerbroker who controlled the General Assembly. Circumstances changed when federal prosecutors revealed their investigation into ComEd and identified Madigan as the ringleader.
Although Madigan has vehemently proclaimed his innocence, he was forced out of his positions as House speaker and chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party. Following his recent indictment, he picked up a new title — lead defendant in one of the biggest corruption cases in Illinois history.
Now it can be told
WGN Chicago sportscaster Dan Roan, a former broadcaster at WCIA-TV in Champaign, has officially ended the guessing game about his future by announcing that he’ll retire May 26.
The news that the veteran of 45 years is retiring was reported in a Robert Feder column devoted to Chicago-area media. He described the news as “long rumored.”
Roan has maintained contacts in the Champaign-Urbana community he left to begin a 38-year stint at WGN.
Feder quoted Dominick Stasi, news director of the Nexstar Media station, as saying that Roan “covered it all” during his tenure: “The Jordan dynasty, three Blackhawks championships, World Series wins for the Sox and Cubs, and he got here just in time for the ’85 Bears.”
He said the 68-year-old Roan “is a true pro on and off the air, and is one of the best writers I’ve ever worked with.”
Roan’s retirement plans became public after he was quoted last year in the newspaper in his hometown of Keokuk, Iowa, as saying that he would be retiring in February 2022.
The news caught station managers by surprise. Not wanting him to go, they squeezed an additional three months of work out of him before bowing to the inevitable.
