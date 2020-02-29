On the court, basketball referees are kings, the last word on any dispute.
In court, it’s a different story. Just ask veteran ref John Higgins, who took his complaint about how he was treated off the court into court, where he got no satisfaction.
“Those who step into the public limelight, even temporarily, must face the hazard that sometimes comes with it. Should they find a commentator’s discussion of their foray into public life unsavory, they cannot easily ‘cry’ foul.”
So wrote federal appeals court Justice Jeffrey Sutton in a unanimous decision dismissing Higgins’ lawsuit against Kentucky Sports Radio and two of its juvenile talk-show hosts.
Higgins, understandably aggrieved, filed the lawsuit alleging a variety of offenses after a controversial call he made in an NCAA tournament provoked members of an online mob to attack his Omaha, Neb., roofing business and make physical threats against him and his family.
The unanimous appeals court found that the radio network’s hosts were not responsible for fans’ harassment of Higgins because all they did was talk about, not explicitly encourage, what happened to him.
The lawsuit goes back to March 26, 2017, when Higgins was one of the referees who called a nail-biting Elite Eight game between North Carolina and Kentucky. Carolina won 75-73 on a Luke May buzzer-beater.
After the game, Kentucky coach John Calipari said he was amazed the game was competitive because the referees “practically fouled out my team.”
Calipari’s focus on the referees was picked up by media commentators. Radio host Matthew Jones, a Kentucky partisan who was named as one of the defendants, described the refereeing as “putrid” and focused on Higgins by claiming the veteran referee had been “part of some of Kentucky’s most painful losses.”
Fans quickly picked up the theme, targeting Higgins’ business — Weatherguard Roofing.
“The trolling campaign took a toll on Higgins’ business,” Sutton wrote.
His business “received over 3,000 phone calls in the two days after the game, with some numbers calling 40 or 50 times a day.”
The volume overwhelmed the voicemail system and “made it hard for customers to get through.”
Phony online reviews caused Weatherguard Roofing to go from “being the top-rated roofing business in Omaha” to the worst-rated based on the 181 false reviews placed. The referee and his family received physical threats, to the point that “when Higgins refereed a Final Four game that year, a bodyguard accompanied him.”
Kentucky Sports Radio discussed at length and with some glee the Higgins’ onslaught, no doubt adding to the mob campaign.
Higgins was wronged. But was he entitled to compensation from the radio network and its hosts?
“... Higgins claims Kentucky Sports Radio owes him money damages for its unfavorable statements about him and his roofing business after the” game, Sutton wrote.
The court said no because discussing issues of public concern goes to the heart of free speech.
Sports are a huge part of society, the court noted, “tinder for recaptured thrills, for reminiscence and comparison, for conversations and anticipation.” That fact places “officiating within the sphere of public concern,” and fan character causes undue animosity on referees who make controversial calls.
“Criticizing umpires serves other purposes, perhaps even healthy ones. It allows fans to suppress two unwelcome thoughts: that their team deserved to lose or that a lot of chance drives the fortunes of a team in a single-elimination tournament. How much better, after a dispiriting end-of-season loss, to be consoled by the thought that your team was robbed,” the justices stated, noting that “‘Kill the umpire!’ in ‘Casey at the Bat’ says it all — an unwillingness to criticize the hometown hero, a redirection of frustration and, one hopes, some poetic license.”
It’s all grist for the media mill, the court held.
The hosts may have been a little too flip in their treatment of Higgins, discouraging it with a quip, not outright condemnation. But that is insufficient to hold them responsible for the anti-Higgins campaign that others led.
“All of this means that Kentucky Sports Radio’s communications fell short of incitement. Even so, ‘a few words’ about common decency are in order,” Sutton wrote. “Kentucky Sports Radio knew, or surely should have known, the volatility of the situation. One can cover a gasoline spill without adding needless sparks.
“Even with the platform to make a difference, the station did more to fan the flames of discontent than to extinguish them. The Constitution protects that choice. A conscience must do the rest.”