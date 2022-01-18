Jim Dey | Courts at odds over mental-health care for state inmates
Three years ago, U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm entered a groundbreaking order in which he found that state prison officials were “deliberately indifferent” to the mental-health woes of inmates and ordered changes in how the issue was to be addressed.
Last week, a federal appeals court rejected Mihm’s rulings.
In a 2-1 decision, the court concluded that prison officials had tried, but failed, to dramatically upgrade the quality of mental-health services for inmates and, as a consequence, were not “deliberately indifferent.”
Officials “took reasonable steps to cure the deficiencies identified by the (inmates) — in particular, the under-staffing — and those actions cannot be squared with the judge’s finding of deliberate indifference,” Justice Diane Sykes wrote for the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. She was joined in her decision by Justice Michael Kanne.
Justice Kenneth Ripple dissented, arguing that Mihm’s findings were based on a long and close examination of prison conditions that should be respected by appeals-court justices examining the issue from a greater distance.
The case dates back to 2007, when inmate Ashoor Rasho filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit alleging that his mental-health care was so deficient that it violated Eighth Amendment prohibitions against cruel and unusual punishments.
The lawsuit was later expanded into a class-action lawsuit representing “all mentally ill (prison) inmates” in Illinois prisons.
Illinois Department of Corrections officials and lawyers for the inmates reached settlement in 2016 in which prison officials agreed to make a variety of improvements and accept a court-appointed monitor to assure compliance.
The monitor — Dr. Pablo Stewart — subsequently found that prison officials had not complied with the agreement.
Corrections officials agreed with Stewart, but argued their failure was not for wanting of trying to comply.
The biggest problem the department faced, the court found, was “systemic shortages in mental-health staff.”
At one point, the department had enough funding to hire 65 psychiatrists but was able to hire “less than half that many.”
Mihm concluded that officials’ effort was legally insufficient — “deliberate indifference” defined as “approaching a total unconcern for the prison’s welfare in the face of serious risks.”
But the appeals court said it could not square that finding with “evidence that establishes that IDOC made reasonable efforts to cure the deficiencies in the five areas identified in the (inmates) claim and to alleviate the staffing shortage.”
The DOC agreed to address five problems — staffing, crisis care, segregation, medication and evaluation/treatment plans.
The parties agreed in their settlement that prospective remedies must be “narrowly drawn, extending no further than necessary to correct the violation of the federal right and (be) the least intrusive means necessary to correct the violation of the federal right.”
In addition to the finding of deliberate indifference, Mihm ordered DOC to take corrective measures to “hire and maintain a specific number of staff” and make other arrangements for “the delivery of mental health care — all on a court-imposed mandatory timetable.”
The appeals court struck down that order because it was overly intrusive and “goes well beyond” the settlement language by “prescribing specific staffing levels and treatment timelines without evidence that such requirements go no further than necessary to correct an Eighth Amendment violation.”
Citing just one problem DOC faced — a shortage of mental-health professionals — the court stated there is a “nationwide shortage” that left “57 percent of Illinois counties without any such professionals” and hiring enough proved difficult because “it was hard to persuade medical professional to move” for work “in the challenging corrections environment.”
Lawyers for the inmates have multiple options. They can seek a re-hearing before the appeals court, file for a new hearing before all justices on the appeals court or ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision.
If those efforts fail, the issue goes back to Mihm for further hearings on DOC compliance with the settlement agreement.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff