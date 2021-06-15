How’s this for a lawsuit title — “JANE DOE vs. ... Cook County Sheriff’s Officer Kevin LAST NAME UNKNOWN”?
Doe also sued the sheriff’s office. But the lawsuit’s title hardly lends transparency to the litigation process in the Chicago federal courts.
That’s a problem, because federal rules, generally, require identification of the parties.
Why? The court contends it serves the “vital purpose of facilitating public scrutiny of judicial proceedings.”
As a consequence, U.S. Judge Charles Norgle stated recently the rule “cannot be set aside lightly.”
In a 16-page decision, Norgle denied a female plaintiff’s request for anonymity because of the sensitive nature of her allegations.
Her request appears reasonable. But Norgle’s decision makes clear the difference between effective and ineffective lawyering.
Norgle characterized Doe’s initial complaint as of “less than ideal clarity” and light on important information.
Doe, a beautician in Oak Park, was arrested in February 2019, convicted of an undisclosed crime and sentenced to home confinement. Under the rules, she was allowed to leave her home for “church, work and doctor’s appointments.”
In July 2019, she called the sheriff’s office to seek permission to attend a doctor’s appointment. She also asked an officer “whose first name is Kevin but whose last name is unknown” how to get permission to change her residence, a move made necessary by the sale of the home she and her husband occupied.
“Defendant officer ... told her that he would help her get approved for her move” but “she would then owe him.”
Readers can guess where this is going. “Defendant officer” was interested in securing sexual favors from Doe while threatening to make her life difficult if she did not comply. Ultimately, “Defendant Officer” visited Doe’s beauty shop, where he pressured her into performing oral sex.
“A few weeks later, Doe told her husband what Defendant Officer had done to her. Shortly afterward, Doe reported the incident to the Oak Lawn Police Department,” Norgle’s opinion states.
Civil litigation followed, Doe’s lawsuit alleging federal civil rights violations and breach of tort law.
Those claims are irrelevant to the request for anonymity.
While acknowledging the importance of transparency, the federal courts have carved out limited exceptions to what was originally a blanket rule.
The courts have identified at least 13 exceptions. Among them are whether the issues are “purely legal in nature,” whether identification would invite “retaliatory physical or mental harm,” whether the case involves a “highly sensitive” issue, whether identification would invite “embarrassment” or ridicule and whether the opposing party is a “governmental entity or a private individual.”
There are others, but the ones listed are most germane.
In his opinion, Norgle discussed each factor and then engaged in a balancing test that guided his ruling. He was looking for “some combination” of factors that overcome the presumption of identification.
He acknowledged her allegations are “highly sensitive and personal” but said she provided no “specific information as to whether she would face harassment or ridicule if identified.”
The judge found she has “no ulterior motive” in her seeking anonymity and acknowledged that naming Doe might have a “chilling effect” on others who suffered as Doe did and might be contemplating litigation.
But the judge placed great importance on the fact that governmental entities and a government employee are defendants.
“The public has a strong interest in knowing the accusations against its tax-funded entities as well as the identities of the individuals making those accusations,” he said.
Norgle concluded “Doe’s bare-bones motion and complaint simply do not provide enough for the court” to grant anonymity.
“Without information demonstrating exceptional circumstances, the more enlightened approach ... is to litigate it between the identified parties in the sunlight rather than in the mist which may fester doubt in the outcome,” he wrote.
