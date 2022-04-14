Jim Dey | COVID-19 numbers way down, but threat remains
It’s not over till it’s over.
Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? No! (Apologies to the writers of “Animal House.”)
That’s why declining cases of the coronavirus do not signal an end to the two-year-old pandemic, but a new struggle on a new front. So it is not the end, not even the beginning of the end, but perhaps the end of the beginning (apologies to Winston Churchill).
The unreserved good news, however, is that the number of coronavirus cases has fallen through the floor. As is the case with virtually every aspect of this miserable episode, statistics tell the tale.
Dr. Jim Leonard, president and chief executive officer at Carle Foundation Hospital, reports the system’s five hospitals (Urbana, Bloomington, Eureka, Olney and Hoopeston) on Tuesday had just 13 COVID-19 patients — one in intensive care.
“Think about that from where we were in January, when it was over 200 patients,” said Leonard, who called the decline “amazing.”
Two of Carle’s system hospitals (Olney and Richland) have no coronavirus patients. Eureka and Bromenn have one each, and Carle Urbana has 11.
Of the 10 patients not in intensive care, six have not been vaccinated. The patient in intensive care also has not been vaccinated.
The numbers demonstrate that public fear of vaccinations was a detriment to public health, revealing that all people had to fear was fear itself (apologies to President Franklin Roosevelt).
The pandemic has moved through a series of stages, starting with the initial virulent phase in spring 2020 that prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker to issue a stay-at-home order.
Since then, the virus has morphed into the omicron variant, the delta and back again to a weakened form that is highly infectious but not as virulent. Appearances suggest life has returned to a pre-pandemic normal, but Leonard isn’t buying that assertion.
“We still have hundreds of people in the community who are (coronavirus) positive today,” he said, suggesting they are taking care of themselves at home just as they would if they had the flu. (C-U Public Health reported 700 active cases Wednesday in the county).
Leonard predicted that level of infectiousness will be “with us for the next couple of years or maybe forever.”
“We have to get to the mindset where we accept that,” Leonard said.
In the meantime, people need to make individual decisions about their health. Those who are generally healthy can wait until the end of the summer to get the second recommended booster shot. Leonard said that’s what he’s doing.
But those who have comorbidities — diabetes, obesity, heart and lung issues and hypertension — should get vaccinated or a booster shot now.
“I don’t get as hung up on age as I do in the relative health of the individual,” he said. “The thing that kills people is typically the lungs, where the immune system goes into overdrive and attacks itself. ... (Patients) can’t breathe, and they end up on a ventilator.”
Leonard said he also is deeply concerned about the collateral damage caused by controversial restrictions on the activities of adults and children.
He said rising rates of suicide, drug overdoses and substance abuse are “connected, in my opinion, to social isolation.”
“I don’t think electronic platforms (Zoom meetings or video games) meet the needs of human beings for social interactions,” he said.
Leonard said that especially applies to children ages 2 to 4 who were stuck at home during what would have been a time of intense socialization, including learning how to play and make friends.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.