The legal fight was instantaneous.
On the same day — Thursday — that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a new law authorizing tighter regulation of so-called “crisis pregnancy centers,” the law’s opponents are challenging its constitutionality on free-speech grounds.
But, according to two legal experts — Urbana lawyer Steve Beckett and former University of Illinois law Dean Vikram Amar — a broad facial challenge to the law is less likely to succeed than individual challenges to the law as it is applied.
The new law calls for civil prosecutions of what it calls “misinformation” about abortion spoken to pregnant women at the pregnancy centers. The lawsuit contends the law really is aimed at promoting pro-abortion speech and improperly silencing anti-abortion speech.
The lawsuit, filed by the Thomas More Society, contends the law “unapologetically targets alleged pro-life ‘misinformation’ — that is controverted facts that the Illinois General Assembly majority believes are not among the ‘orthodox’ views on the subject.”
The lawsuit, filed at the Rockford federal court, seeks both a temporary and permanent injunction to stay enforcement of the law. A hearing is scheduled for this Thursday.
Following the governor’s signing, Raoul, who wrote the law, said pregnant women “will no longer be lied to and deceived.”
The law seeks to bar “grossly inaccurate or misleading information overstating the risks associated with abortion, including conveying untrue claims that abortion causes cancer or infertility and concealing data that shows the risk of death associated with childbirth is approximately 14 times higher than the risk of death associated with an abortion.”
A coalition of groups, including the National Institute of Family & Life Advocates, filed the lawsuit. They acknowledge the faith-based centers do “not provide abortions or emergency contraception” but otherwise offer a variety of other services that include “resources, support, counseling and care to their clients.”
“Deception of any kind is forbidden,” the lawsuit states.
It is unclear what specific language the state considers fraudulent. The lawsuit complains the centers are open to “crippling fines, injunctions and attorneys fees” without an idea of what the new rules are.
During her legislative testimony, assistant attorney general Ashley Hokenson declined to say what would constitute a violation. She said her office would act on a “case-by-case-basis.”
That prompted the following exchange between state Sen. Sue Rezin and Hokenson.
Sen. Rezin: “Would this bill make it a violation to state that life begins at conception?”
Deputy AG Hokenson: “If that is what they would like to say, we would evaluate on a case-by-case basis.”
Rezin followed up with questions asking if the attorney general would sue “if it says that the induced abortion is a risk factor for placenta previa” or “if it says that the induced abortion is associated with higher risk of miscarriage?”
Hokenson said only that “we would evaluate on a case-by-case basis.”
Beckett, who taught at the UI College of Law, noted that “fraudulent speech is not protected speech” under the First Amendment.
But what is fraudulent to abortion proponents is not necessarily to abortion opponents.
“To the extent there is speech that is ‘arguable’ — some say it’s false and others say it’s true — the courts will protect the speech,” he said, but adding that “but trying to cover deceptive information in the name of religion is likely a losing argument.”
Amar, now teaching at both the UI and the University of California-Davis, said it will be a “hard law to challenge on the face of things, since government has valid power, even under the First Amendment, to regulate and prohibit deception.”
He said it’s likely the public will have to wait for Raoul to start filing lawsuits.
Amare said that if the “government ends up bringing cases that show the government’s vision of ‘deceptive practices’ sweeps in speech that is fully protected under the Constitution, then perhaps successful challenges could be mounted.”