Creditors having trouble collecting information in a local bankruptcy case are asking a federal trustee to extend a deadline set to approve the requested debt write-off.
The actions stem from the April 3 bankruptcy filing by Sally K. Carter, a well-known local entrepreneur and motivational speaker. The filing came after she was hit with a $1.8 million judgment in local court involving missing state grant money.
One objection was filed on behalf of the Illinois Department of Human Service by Assistant Attorney General Shannon DeLaMar. She asked the court to set a new deadline — Aug. 28 — for filing a “complaint to determine dischargeability or to object to discharge.”
On Feb. 2, DeLaMar obtained the $1.8 million judgment involving the grant from Champaign County Circuit Judge Jason Bohm. She is seeking a court ruling that would block its discharge.
The other objection was filed pro se by Champaign resident Bridget Kao. She won a small claims case against Carter for non-payment of wages covering the brief period when she worked for Carter. Kao asked the court to extend its deadline to Sept. 29.
The current deadline is July 10. But it would be no surprise if bankruptcy court trustee James Inghram set a new one because he has scheduled an Aug. 3 hearing to elicit more information.
Inghram already has held two hearings and scheduled two others so that he and Carter’s creditors can further question her.
The last two hearings were unexpectedly cancelled at Carter’s request.
Carter did not attend a June 23 hearing because she was traveling with her employer — local state Rep. Carol Ammons of Urbana.
Another hearing was scheduled for June 28, but Carter did not attend because she said she was having health issues.
Efforts by Inghram and the objecting creditors to secure information about Carter’s assets and liabilities have not been fruitful.
The trustee indicated he wants to question Carter further about any assets she may have. He also directed her to return to court with records that might shed further light on the subject.
Carter’s filing indicated she had assets of $118,000 and liabilities of $640,000. But she did not include the $1.8 million plus accumulating interest judgment.
The grants were intended to support three programs overseen by Carter and her Tap-In Leadership program that were aimed at assisting migrants and teens and starting a youth employment program.
According to testimony in the state’s civil suit, Carter failed to inform the state about what she did with the money or respond to letters seeking information.
Kao is opposing Carter’s planned discharge of $8,200 owed to her. That number includes roughly $2,000 in wages she was never paid plus the cost of Kao’s legal fees generated by the small claims court case.
Kao’s filing outlined a series of court orders issued in the small claims case that she alleges Carter ignored.
She said Carter failed to obey a judge’s orders to report her employment and income after she went to work for Ammons. Kao also alleged that Carter cashed a tax refund check rather than turn it over to Kao’s lawyer. Finally, Kao said, Carter failed to turn over copies of her income tax returns.
Bankruptcy cases are, generally, straightforward. But Carter’s case has been anything but that — it has been marked with as many vague answers as questions asked.
At one point, Carter testified that her reported 2021 income of $241,000 actually was less than $20,000.
Although it is not part of her bankruptcy filing, Carter also was involved with a $5.4 million state board of education grant that was terminated ahead of schedule by the Champaign schools. State officials initially sought repayment of $65,000 in grant money from Carter, but eventually abandoned its pursuit.