Jim Dey | Crime issue takes center stage in governor's race
Murder is a felony, but what is felony murder?
It is, among other things, the latest political football being kicked around by partisans in the Illinois gubernatorial race.
Republicans, given a recent assist by Cook County prosecutors, have used the “felony murder” issue to illustrate serious problems with a criminal-justice reform law that Gov. J.B. Pritzker considers among his finest accomplishments. The GOP has called for the new law’s repeal.
The governor and his supporters have struck back with a vengeance. Pritzker charged the GOP with playing politics, while Black legislators who proposed the controversial “SAFE-T” Act contend that Republican critics are motivated by racial animus.
“Republicans are just trying the same racial scare tactics we see across the country,” Democratic state Reps. Kam Buckner, Robert Peters and Sonya Harper said in a joint statement.
If that’s the case, they’re getting some help from Cook County prosecutors, who complained that modification of the felony-murder statute required them to file less-serious charges than murder in two recent fatal shootings.
Prior to its repeal as part of the reform law, “felony murder” could be charged in unusual cases where people intent on victimizing others actually became fatalities themselves.
In one Chicago case, a Chicago Sun-Times report states that Antonio Rankin committed a forcible felony during a dispute with members of another group.
When he called his friend Tavyon Powe to assist him, Powe opened fire on the other group, whose return fire killed Rankin.
Prior to passage of the reform law, Powe could have been charged with felony murder because he committed a forcible felony, and in the ensuing shootout, his friend was killed.
Because of the new law, Poe faces lesser-but-still-serious charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Republicans cite this example as evidence that the 700-plus page law undermines public safety.
Reform Justice, a group supporting the new law, counters that Republicans are exaggerating the issue for political gain. It said the new law did not completely repeal the “felony murder” statute but brought it “into line with the majority” of states.
It said the law “narrowed the scope of the felony murder rule” by removing the “possibility of charging a person with first-degree murder when the killing was committed by a third party,” as was the case when the targets of Powe’s gunfire returned fire and killed Rankin.
A hypothetical example of the repealed felony-murder statute would involve a scenario in which two robbers confront an intended victim who is armed and fatally shoots one of the robbers. Under the old law, the second robber could be charged with his partner’s murder.
In a 2012 decision, the late Illinois Supreme Court Justice Charles Freeman affirmed the constitutionality of the felony-murder statute. He said it was legally appropriate because the fatality in that case, while not intended or expected, was a “direct and foreseeable consequence” of engaging in felonious behavior.
The new law, passed by supermajority Democrats after only a cursory review by the General Assembly, is making lots of waves.
Among many other things, it abolishes the concept of bail, meaning that individuals charged with all but the most serious crimes will be released from legal custody after a court appearance.
Even though that and a number of other provisions have yet to take effect, there has been an explosion of crime that has made Democrats nervous and Republicans hopeful about the public-safety issue’s appeal to voters.
Republicans, clearly, are making political hay of the issue, rightly so in their view. Meanwhile, Pritzker vigorously portrays Republicans as uninterested in arresting wrongdoers.
That has injected “felony murder,” an arcane concept with which most people are not familiar, into public discussion.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.