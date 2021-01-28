Defense lawyers don’t like it when their clients confess to engaging in criminal activities, so they prevailed on state legislators to pass a new law that will make it more difficult for police to talk to suspects in custody.
That is just one provision in recently passed criminal-justice legislation that is waiting to be signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
If Pritzker signs the 700-page-plus measure, most of it will take effect in July.
The legislation contains a variety of controversial provisions. One, which will not take effect for two years and was the subject of a previous column, abolishes bail. That means those charged with a crime will either be released or held without bond.
The law presumes that all defendants, with some exceptions, are entitled to be released while they wait for their case to be resolved.
Another controversial proposal goes to the heart of popular understanding of a defendant’s rights after being arrested.
That includes the right to be informed both of his right to remain silent and his right to make a phone call to a lawyer or friends and family.
The new law states that an individual who is arrested has the right to “communicate free of charge” with a lawyer or family/friends. That must occur, the proposal states, “as soon as possible” but “no later than three hours” after arrival at the first place of custody and “before any questioning by law enforcement occurs.”
The provision states an individual under arrest must have “access” to a telephone to make up to three phone calls as well as “the ability to retrieve phone numbers contained” in his cellphone.
The Illinois State’s Attorney’s Association is apoplectic about the new requirements that expand arrestees’ Miranda rights. It contends that this provision will “essentially preclude law enforcement from questioning a suspect once in custody,” hampering criminal investigations.
That’s exactly why the Cook County Public Defender’s Office and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle support it. They are backing the new rules because so many defendants currently waive their Miranda rights after being arrested and speak to investigators.
Another measure in the proposal dials back the legal authority to use mandatory-sentencing laws. More than 40 years ago, the Legislature approved mandatory prison sentences for particular categories of serious crimes.
But the new law would allow judges to ignore mandatory-sentence provisions and impose a sentence of “probation, conditional discharge or a lesser term of imprisonment” if the offense “involves the use or possession of drugs, retail theft or driving on a revoked license.”
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she interprets that provision to apply to the lower-level offenses cited. But the language refers to offenses that “involve” the use of drugs or possession of drugs, not defendants convicted of a drug offense.
As those who follow the criminal-justice system know, crimes that involve drugs can be very serious.
A recent double-murder case in Vermilion County involved drugs — marijuana. Could this new provision be interpreted to mean that a convicted murderer would be eligible for probation?
To impose the more lenient sentence, a judge would have to find that the defendant “does not pose” a risk to society and that a more lenient sentence “serves the interests of justice.”
Some of the provisions in the new law are difficult to interpret or, in the guise of being lenient, lay the groundwork for individuals to be charged with a more serious crime than they otherwise would have.
One provision relates to “obstructing or resisting a peace officer.”
It says “a person shall not be subject to arrest ... unless there is an underlying offense for which the person was initially subject to arrest.”
That scenario apparently contemplates a situation where a person arrested for one offense commits the additional offense of resisting the arrest.
But what about a situation where a third party intervenes when police are making an arrest?
If that third party obstructs the arrest or helps the primary suspect resist the arrest, is that third party subject to arrest for resisting or obstructing?
The law appears to say the answer is no. But, alternatively, can that third party instead be charged with a more serious offense like aggravated battery to a police officer or mob action?
Much more is not known than known about this legislation, which was introduced before the start of the recent lame-duck session of the General Assembly and quickly approved by the House and Senate.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.