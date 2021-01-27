A lot of people are talking generically about the criminal-justice bill that legislators recently sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his signature.
But what, exactly, is in the 700-plus page bill that has proponents dancing in celebration and critics utterly morose?
Many of its numerous provisions put new restrictions on the actions of police officers while requiring them to make snap decisions based on the “totality of the circumstances.”
That’s why Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, answers a question about the bill with a question.
“If I have to go hands-on with the (criminal suspect), do I have to let him go?” he asked.
What Kaitschuk is referring to are provisions in the bill that put strong limits on officers’ “use of force” with a resisting or fleeing suspect.
The new law would permit the use of force to detain a suspect only under limited circumstances — “when the officer reasonably believes that the person to be arrested cannot be apprehended at a later date, and the officer reasonably believes that the person to be arrested is likely to cause great bodily harm to another.”
Authorities retain the power to use force if the person to be arrested has just committed a felony involving great bodily harm, is attempting to flee with the use of a weapon or threatens great bodily harm “unless arrested without delay.”
It is, however, unclear in lower-level arrests how an officer would determine based on the “totality of the circumstances” whether a fleeing suspect could be taken into custody later or what officers could do if they attempted to arrest a suspect later and the suspect again fled.
To monitor officers’ conduct, the law requires all law-enforcement officers to wear body cameras. Many departments, but not all, do that now. But equipment and video-storage costs are an issue for smaller departments.
The legislation also imposes criminal liability on officers who “knowingly” do not turn their cameras on during a call for service. The word “knowingly” refers to intentionally not turning on the camera, as opposed to forgetting to do so.
While the new law creates exacting standards for officers’ written reports, it also “remove(s) the ability of the reporting officer to access and review recordings before completing incident reports and other documentation.”
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, who opposes the bill, said provisions like that one will create problems.
She noted that the new
law permits “only the supervisor” to review recordings while the law criminalizes police officers who “misrepresent or fail to provide facts describing an incident.”
She wonders if officers will write reports that say “see body-camera video” and nothing else.
“Why can’t they watch their video before writing their reports? (There are) so many logistical issues here,” Rietz said.
Another measure law-enforcement officers view as punitive involves a new citizen-complaint process that allows those making the complaints to be anonymous.
Under current law, “complaints against peace officers must be on a verified complaint form.”
Under the new law, a state law-enforcement board “shall accept notice and investigate any allegations from individuals who remain anonymous.”
The law requires state officials to conduct a thorough investigation of the anonymous complaint “to determine whether further investigation is warranted.”
New rules on home confinement are also striking.
Although once considered a more lenient way of handling those in trouble with the law, many resent that restriction as excessively punitive.
Under the new law, “home confinement need not be 24 hours a day,” meaning that “restrictions on liberty such as 7 p.m.-to-7 a.m. curfews shall qualify.”
Further, “home confinement may or may not be accompanied by electronic monitoring.”
The new home-confinement rules are more akin to what
is known as work release, another sentencing option judges often use.
It would allow those on home confinement to “work outside
the home, seek employment, undergo medical treatment, counseling or appointments, attend an educational institution,
attend a regularly scheduled religious service, purchase food or groceries.”
The law also states an individual on home confinement “must be provided open movement spread out over no fewer than two days a week.”
If an individual escapes home confinement, they “cannot be found guilty of escape unless the person remains in violation for at least 48 hours.”
It would appear the law allows an individual to escape the consequences of ignoring home confinement if they are gone for less than 48 hours.
It does not indicate how often an individual would have to escape for less than 48 hours
to be subject to being charged with escape.
