Jim Dey | Critics propose alternatives to Pritzker's redistricting map
A federal judicial panel made news when it announced last month that it would give “careful consideration” to alternative state legislative redistricting maps proposed by an odd coalition of objectors to the map drawn by reigning Democrats.
Readers will not be surprised to learn that Republicans challenged a gerrymandered map aimed at further reducing their superminority status. But Republicans have been joined in the litigation by two prominent groups — Blacks and Hispanics — who traditionally vote Democrat.
Last week, the groups submitted alternatives that create more majority-minority districts than the ones signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The coalition argues that supermajority Democrats decided to protect White incumbent Democrats at the expense of minority Democrats by moving large numbers of them into districts held by mostly White Democratic incumbents.
“Democrats led by Gov. Pritzker had only one thing in mind when drawing their map — protecting politicians at the expense of the people of Illinois,” said state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington.
The three-judge federal panel has set the week of Dec. 6 to hear the case. The GOP, the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Education Fund and the NAACP each filed separate lawsuits, but the court consolidated the three cases into one.
Supermajority Democrats have opted to stand by the state House and Senate districts they passed in September. An earlier version of their map was struck down as unconstitutional by the judicial panel because it contained districts that were wildly out of sync in terms of equal population.
As is often the case in race-motivated litigation, critics charged the map-drawers with intentional discrimination.
NAACP President Derrick Johnson said “it is unconscionable that in 2021, underhanded tactics are being used in a blatant effort to undermine and disenfranchise the Black electorate.”
He is specifically referring to the redrawing of boundary lines for Illinois House District 114, currently represented by East St. Louis Democrat LaToya Greenwood. Roughly 20 percent of voters in her district were moved to neighboring districts, particularly one represented by White Democratic incumbent state Rep. Jay Hoffman.
Hispanics similarly argue their voters also are being spread around improperly to benefit White Democrats.
The Mexican American group contends that Hispanics represent 11.2 percent of the state’s voting population, but Hispanic districts make up “3.3 percent of the House plan, 3.3 percent of the Senate plan and 3.3 percent of the Assembly as a whole.”
The map, obviously, was drawn by Democrats to benefit Democrats at the expense of Republicans. That, after all, is the point when the majority party redraws boundary lines every 10 years after the decennial U.S. Census.
Partisan maps are legal, while drawing maps to shortchange protected minorities are not.
Perhaps that’s why Republicans bragged that their proposed map, drawn by their legal staff, raises the number of majority-minority districts.
Barickman noted that the GOP alternative creates 11 Hispanic House districts compared with five in the map Democrats passed. He said it also creates five Hispanic Senate districts compared with two in the Democratic map.
The GOP’s map also creates an additional Black district in East St. Louis. The Mexican American group’s map would create 10 Hispanic-majority districts in the House and four in the Senate.
The NAACP proposal is aimed at restoring Greenwood’s district.
Skeptics of the GOP map say it wants to create more majority-minority districts in order to make others held by White Democrats more vulnerable to GOP challengers.
Independent map analyst Frank Calabrese, however, discounted that suggestion because the GOP and Mexican American group’s maps are “focused on Latino districts in Cook County.”
“It’s like an internal (Democratic Party) fight. It doesn’t really affect the number of Democrats and Republicans,” he said.
Calabrese speculated the current “state legislative map is in trouble” but contended that Democratic control of the Legislature “isn’t at stake.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at 217-393-8251 or jdey@news-gazette.com.