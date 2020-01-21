Ohio high school football coach Paul Frye was one tough guy — or, to use alternate descriptions that apply, bully, jerk, poor excuse for a leader of young men — who used insults to motivate his players.
“Such conduct should not be tolerated in our high schools. Motivation by humiliation, ridicule and shaming is counterproductive and sends terrible messages to our young people. Good training can be very stressful, and tough — very tough — without such abuse,” wrote federal appeals court Justice John Rogers in a brief concurrent opinion.
Although unimpressed with the football coach’s style, a three-judge panel dismissed a sex-discrimination lawsuit that former players filed against Frye and other school officials.
“The way to root out such bad practices ... is to rely on school boards, administrators, school council, PTAs and parents. It is not to create a federal court action to curb such practices,” Rogers wrote.
So Frye, as his teams did so often on the football field, won.
The ruling demonstrates again that there are wrongs for which there are — and probably should be — no legal remedies.
The Jan. 10 decision addressed a coaching controversy at the St. Mary’s City School District, where board members made the decision to fix a losing program by hiring a winning coach who had been repeatedly cited in the past for verbally abusing his players.
The legal question before the court was whether a high school football coach’s “crude and vulgar” language can run afoul of federal law barring discrimination on the basis of sex.
The court’s answer was no. After all, the justices noted, Title IX is not a “general civility code.”
But it was how the court substantively addressed the issue that was striking.
What was the context? What was the coach’s rationale? Who were the targets of the tough language?
“Playing football is not for the fainthearted,” noted Justice Chad Readler, who wrote the court’s majority opinion.
He said it’s brutal competition fed by the desire to conquer and physically overwhelm an opponent. Coaches “push quite hard” to motivate players and sometimes “cross the bounds of decency.”
Frye targeted two of his players, challenging their manhood with “numerous derogatory terms,” including “soft,” “pretty boy,” and, most notably, the “p-word” — the one referring to female genitalia.
“Plaintiffs say the use of that term was a form of sex discrimination due to its gender-based connotations. To plaintiffs’ minds, the term portrayed them as ‘feminine’ and thus seemingly less valuable teammates in the ‘masculine’ setting of football, revealing Frye’s favoritism of one sex over another,” Readler wrote.
Can use of that language constitute sex discrimination? Readler said there are one of three standards to make such claims — making sexual advances or acting out of sexual desire, motivation by general hostility to the presence of one sex in the workplace, and treating members of each sex differently.
Frye’s behavior “fails to satisfy any of the three traditional routes” to liability because the coach’s “aim was to chide plaintiffs for not acting with the forcefulness Frye believed was called for on the football field.”
Had the same language been used in another setting, the outcome might have been different.
“Conduct considered blase on the gridiron might very well shock the conscience of the chess club or the debate team,” the court said.
Challenging a player’s toughness in the context of football is common and sometimes lamentable but does not infringe on federal protections against sex discrimination, the justices ruled.
The real problem reflected in this episode is the cost some are willing to pay to win games. Losing coaches who use Frye’s approach wouldn’t last long. It’s a different story for those who pile up far more Ws than Ls.
Jim Dey is a staff writer for The News-Gazette. His email is jdey@news-gazette.com.