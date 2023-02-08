Some 200 members of the Illinois student cheering section won’t be traveling incognito to Iowa for Saturday’s game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Instead, the Orange Krush will be paying a visit to Kams — and recouping their losses from the canceled trip.

The co-owners of Kams agreed to present the Orange Krush $6,000 on Saturday to cover the non-refundable travel costs incurred for the foiled road-trip surprise attack.

“When the (owners) saw the news last night, they said ‘We need to do something,’” Kams general manager Michael Baker said. “We’ll be bringing them in and having a watch party for them — if Iowa doesn’t want them, we do.”

A national spotlight has descended on the University of Illinois basketball fan section in the wake of their canceled visit to a rival school’s arena.

The annual secret road-trip — where the Illinois students reveal their Illini gear midway through the game — is a well-steeped tradition. One with a cover that was probably bound to be blown eventually, the Illini Pride vice president said.

“It’s been going on for so long, every year it seems schools catch on more and more,” University of Illinois senior Kilton Rauman said. “I think our athletic department would decline to sell to The Paint Crew from Purdue — it was bound to happen at some point, that eventually it wouldn’t work and we would get caught.”

Illinois Athletics certainly isn’t going to get involved. “(The) DIA does not plan to intervene in this situation,” spokesman Kent Brown said on Thursday.