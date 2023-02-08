Jim Dey | Crushed Krush wrongly forced to eat — not speak — their words
Some people question the wisdom of making a mountain out of a molehill.
But it can be amusing.
Take the recent contretemps involving the Orange Krush, the University of Illinois student group that provides what one Chicago writer calls a “delightfully maniacal presence” at Fighting Illini home basketball games.
The Krushers are in the doghouse, driven there by a bunch of sanctimonious, neck-bowed Hawkeyes.
They’ll be running amok by Saturday’s home game against Rutgers. But for the time being, it’s tail-between-the-legs time, a far cry from their initial cry of defiance after the Krush’s plans to invade Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the Feb. 4 Iowa-Illinois basketball game were snuffed out.
Their sin? Lying — as part of a broader conspiracy to play the role of dog in the manger.
Borrowing the Boys & Girls Club name, the Krush purchased tickets to gain surreptitious entry to the game. Initially dressed as Hawkeye fans, Krushers planned to pick just the right time to take off Hawkeye garb and reveal Orange & Blue underneath.
The goal was to shock Hawkeye fans, leaving them emotionally scarred and traumatized by the discovery of lower-than-a-snake’s-belly Illini fans in their midst.
If that sounds a bit overwrought, readers should try to remember that they may have once been brain-dead college kids, too. It makes a lot more sense from that perspective.
At any rate, University of Iowa sleuths figured out the ruse, canceled the ticket sale and issued a press release explaining what they had done.
Then, realizing they looked like dweebs, they donated the tickets initially sold to the Krush to an Iowa Boys & Girls Club.
Krushers were relegated to watching the game — the Illini lost by two — at a local bar.
Even worse, they abandoned their initial defiant statement to issue a totally insincere apology acknowledging they had “exercised poor judgment” in how they secured the tickets and described themselves as “truly sorry.”
If ever a statement reeked of the malign influence of some soulless, spineless, gutless prig of a college administrator, that one does. What’s wrong with a little good dirty fun, especially at Hawkeye expense?
Given all that, it’s time to make a mountain out of that molehill.
UI College of Law Dean Vik Amar was ruminating on the issue of the ticket snafu and came up with a thought.
Because he’s an adult, Amar felt compelled to denounce the Boys & Girls Club ruse.
“I don’t like the fact that our students lied,” Amar said.
But here’s something else he didn’t like — the University of Iowa’s decision to deny tickets to Illini fans just because they’re Illini fans. And, face it, that’s what it did.
“This does seem overtly viewpoint-based,” he said.
Viewpoint-based? A free speech/First Amendment issue? Can’t readers just see that molehill taking on mountain-like proportions?
The Orange Krush doesn’t just cheer at games. Like the Boys & Girls Club, it’s a charitable organization that has contributed to worthy local causes for years. Further, Krushers paid full price for the tickets.
Amar contends that “there’s a First Amendment issue here.”
“In terms of an open market, (Iowa) can’t just say we’ll sell you a ticket if you root for our team,” he said.
That’s viewpoint discrimination.
When government — the University of Iowa — allows speech, it can’t pick and choose the speech that it will allow.
The First Amendment protects speech. But speech most people agree with doesn’t need protection. Unpopular speech needs protection from those — say Iowa fans — who despise what’s spoken — say, “Go Illini!”
There’s more to say on this subject. But there’s a limit to how many mountains one should make of a molehill.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.