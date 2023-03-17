What does the future hold?
There’s no shortage of people — some with impressive credentials — willing to predict what’s just around the corner. Take their bromides with a grain of salt, because as history demonstrates, nobody knows anything.
That’s a dilemma that regularly confronts the economic and revenue analysts at the General Assembly’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability.
They write monthly reports, many quite informative, that are filled with “estimates” about financial issues facing the state. Despite their best professional efforts, they routinely get it wrong.
Perhaps that explains why they recently released a report explaining why “economic and tax revenue forecasting has been difficult.”
To sum it up, they have a problem predicting the future, as does everyone else. That’s why former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson once responded to someone who asked about the greatest challenge statesmen face with the pithy reply, “Events, dear boy, events.”
Benjamin Varner, the commission’s chief economist, cited a series of unanticipated events that began in early 2020, when everything had been going swimmingly and from which the country is still reeling.
He noted that at the time, the U.S. economy had been growing for 127 consecutive months, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, inflation was slight and the stock market was booming.
Then came the coronavirus pandemic that pushed the economy into recession, generating a 15 percent unemployment rate and supply-chain issues.
That was followed by huge federal spending programs designed to ameliorate the pandemic’s rough edges that left households “flush with cash” and eager to spend.
But the war in Ukraine exacerbated supply-chain issues, increasing demands for “constrained supplies,” which generated inflation that prompted the Federal Reserve board to increase interest rates that may — or may not — have led to a problem this week with bank collapses, most prominently Silicon Valley Bank.
Whew. That load shows how a solution to a perceived problem can create unanticipated problems that just keep going.
Not all surprise events are a problem. There’s unanticipated good news as well as bad.
Take the commission’s recent “estimate” that, contrary to their forecasts, Illinois is enjoying surprisingly strong revenue gains. Commission revenue manager Eric Noggle notes general-funds revenues have increased “for the ninth consecutive month, including all eight months so far in FY 2023” compared with the same month of the prior fiscal year.
The current 2023 fiscal year runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
That’s good news for Illinois. If the state wasn’t in such poor financial shape — $160 billion in public-pension debt — it would be in good shape.
But the revenue-growth good news has caused fiscally irresponsible legislators’ mouths to drool in anticipation of another spending spree, which prompted state Comptroller Susana Mendoza to warn that “estimates do not equal actual dollars” and “we can’t spend money we don’t have.”
Mendoza advocated restraint in a world where too many people choose to act in haste and repent in leisure. After all, there are two — or more — sides to the picture — what happens, and what happens after that.