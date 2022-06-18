It’s time for another round of quick takes on the people, places and events being talked about in the news this week:
Another round of ‘Not a love story’
There’s just 10 days left in the political war of the roses between “RINO Rodney” Davis and “Carpetbagger Mary” Miller.
The two Republicans members of the U.S. House of Representatives are battling it out for their party’s nomination to run in the new 15th Congressional District. As things stand now, they’re approaching the end of the race just like they went into it — firing both barrels.
Miller has labeled Davis “RINO Rodney” because she says the veteran Republican is a “Republican In Name Only.” He calls her “Carpetbagger Mary” because she lives near — but not in — the newly redrawn 15th District.
But that barely scratches the surface of the vituperation. This week, “Carpetbagger Mary” made a another shocking charge.
“Today, RINO Rodney Davis announced he will beg one of Nancy Pelosi’s House committees to save his struggling campaign by blocking conservatives from seeing video footage of RINO Rodney asking Barack Obama for his autograph while he smiles and embraces him,” the Miller campaign announced.
“RINO Rodney” begging “Nasty Nancy”? Holy elections returns, Batman!
Meanwhile, Davis called “Carpetbagger Mary’s” campaign on the carpet for her indifference to political assassination.
“Mary Miller SKIPS House Vote to Provide Police Protection to Supreme Court Justices In Wake of Assassination Attempt on Justice Kavanaugh,” Davis’ campaign charged.
“Once again, Mary Miller sides with AOC and the far-left Socialist Squad, this time on providing police protection to our Supreme Court Justices and their families,” a Davis campaign spokesman charged.
Primary election day is June 28. Until then, the unhappy couple will be scratching and clawing for votes by scratching and clawing at each other.
Lending a hand
After some hemming and hawing, it’s official — former President Donald Trump is visiting Illinois in order to boost Miller’s campaign. He’ll appear June 25 at a “Save America” rally near Quincy.
Before Trump officials made his appearance official Thursday, there was considerable speculation he’d do so. Illinois Playbook reports that just the “prospect” that Trump would visit for a rally “has already caused a frenzy.”
“Hotels are selling out, and Trump hasn’t fully committed to the June 25 event,” Politico’s Shia Kapos wrote in advance of the confirmation of Trump’s visit.
Trump is, of course, playing a big role in GOP primary races across the country, with some of his endorsed candidates winning and some not. Quincy should provide a comfortable political climate for Trump, but Illinois is a solid Democratic state that will not change in the absence of a political earthquake.
Davis responded to the bad news by expressing fealty for Trump. He repeated that he is “proud of my conservative record of working with Trump when he was in office.”
Testing the waters
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is running only for re-election as governor. Or is he?
He faces Illinois voters again in November, but there is another election two years after that that he denies has caught his eye.
Nonetheless, Pritzker this week fired up speculation that he’s interested in the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination by traveling to New Hampshire and Maine. New Hampshire is one of those early-primary states that White House aspirants desperately want to win.
Pritzker is ostensibly campaigning for Democrats running for governor in those states, but he can’t help but advertise himself as he does so.
Political columnist Greg Hinz quoted an anonymous Pritzker staffer as saying he is not positioning himself for a White House run but acknowledged “people will view it that way.”
Springfield political analyst Rich Miller said he had been skeptical about Pritzker’s interest in the presidency, but “I watched him speak at a smallish pro-choice event in Chicago’s West Loop a few weeks ago, and he had a very different vibe about him.”
“I walked away thinking he could very well be considering it,” Miller wrote.
Pritzker denied any interest in the presidency, stating that “I intend to continue to do a good job for the people of the state for the next four years.”
That answer is worth nothing. Even if he is interested, Pritzker would never admit it. Politicians routinely prevaricate about their unannounced or long-term plans.
Burying Durbin under big bucks
The fight between Pritzker and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin over control of the Illinois Democratic Party continued this week with Pritzker getting involved in more state committeeman races.
Earlier this month, he made three $55,000 contributions to Hal Sloan, Margaret Croke and Melinda Bush, northern Illinois Democrats running for seats on the state Democratic Party’s central committee.
After failing last year to defeat the current party chairwoman, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, Pritzker seeks to gain control of the committee in the June 28 primary in order to oust Kelly and replace her with his own choice.
In taking on Kelly, however, Pritzker really is taking on Durbin. The veteran Springfield politician has his own ideas about who should have the most influence on the state party, and they don’t include Pritzker.
On the outside, this backstage battle is difficult to understand. Pritzker has already been accused of unnecessarily dividing the state party in what Democrats think will be a tough election year.
But the governor doesn’t see it that way, and his contributions make that clear.
This amount of cash is pocket change to the multibillionaire. But in the real world, that’s a huge amount of money to spend on state committeeman races.
Spilling the beans
New Illinois Legislative Inspector General Mike McCuskey departed from tradition this week when he announced that he found no merit to allegations of wrongdoing against a Democratic state senator.
Normally, these reports are top secret, a ploy to keep the public in the dark about their misconduct. But McCuskey released a letter saying that he had investigated charges against state Sen. Melinda Bush, D-Grayslake, and determined they were not just ”factually unsupported and therefore unfounded,” but politically motivated.
“Such conduct appears to have been an attempt to politically weaponize the filing of the complaint as a political action in advance of a proper investigation by this office,” wrote McCuskey, a retired federal and state judge who lived in Champaign while presiding at the Urbana federal courthouse.
McCuskey, no doubt, made the issue public because he determined allegations that Bush mishandled her political accounts and private business to be a political dirty trick. But his decision to go public demonstrates that he won’t be shy in his response to malicious allegations.
If only he could be so bold when it comes to confirming accurate allegations of legislative misconduct, the state would be better served.