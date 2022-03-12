Another round of quick takes on the people, places and things being talked about in the news over the past week:
Friends no more
Time was when Republican U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis and Mary Miller didn’t hiss and spit at each other whenever they crossed paths. That’s when they represented separate congressional districts in Illinois.
But it’s been a different story since Democrats redrew Davis’ 13th and Miller’s 15th districts. Now they’re both competing for the GOP nomination in the new 15th District that Democrats stuffed with as many Republicans as they could find to make certain their party would win other districts.
The Washington Post has described the new 13th District as one of the worst gerrymandered districts in the nation, and it’s just one reason Democrats figure they’re a lock to win 14 of the state’s 17 House seats.
Plus, they must have thought it would be fun to watch a Republican go after a Republican in a fight for political survival. If so, they’ve been proved correct, because Miller and Davis have savaged each other since their competing campaigns began.
Miller calls Davis “RINO-Rodney,” and not because she’s alleging he has a protruding proboscis. The first word is an acronym for Republican in Name Only.
In a recent news release, Miller charged “RINO RODNEY DAVIS PUTS AMERICA LAST.”
“Rodney Davis supports amnesty for illegal immigrants, gun confiscation and discharging troops over COVID vaccine,” the release stated.
Not only that, but Davis “is a failed career politician like Liz Cheney and Joe Biden.”
Davis, in turn, charges “carpet-bagger Mary Miller” is affiliated with far-left Democratic “Squad” members like U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.
“FLIP FLOP: Mary Miller Attempts to Hide from Her Votes to Defund the Military,” states a recent Davis news release.
“Miller pulled a John Kerry yesterday and touted her vote for new defense spending legislation after she voted with the ‘Squad’ two times against funding our military,” the release states.
Take heart. It’s only a few more months until the June 28 primary, when “RINO-Rodney” and “carpet-bagger Mary Miller” will cease their epithets.
Not exactly a surprise
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has identified Illinois’ 13th District for its “initial” roster of its “Red to Blue” program for top-tier U.S. House candidates such as Nikki Budzinski.
That means the DCCC views the 13th District as a high priority for flipping in the November election.
The new 13th, which includes Champaign-Urbana, was drawn by Springfield Democrats specifically to elect Budzinski, a longtime politico who worked both in the Biden and Pritzker administrations. She parachuted into the district from Chicago and Washington, D.C.
National Democrats are worried about losing their House majority, and they’re hoping the cartography of Springfield Democrats can save them from that fate.
Illinois’ 13th is one of just 12 districts the DCCC has targeted for flipping. Of course, it can add more later as the November election gets closer.
The designation means the DCCC will pour money and staff into the Budzinski campaign.
News reports indicate President Joe Biden carried this district by 11 points.
Gott gets Gott
Politicians — bless their black, benighted, larcenous hearts — will do anything to win an election, even change their names.
So get a load of this political ploy.
News reports say that Republican Williamson County Treasurer Ashley Gott has a challenger in the June primary whose name is ... Ashley Gott.
The incumbent Ashley Gott is a man. The challenger Ashley Gott is a woman. Until Jan. 6, her name was Erin Perry.
Because Illinois is no stranger to this kind of name-changing monkey business, state law requires candidates who have changed their names within three years of filing to run under their new names but with a caveat: “formerly known as (list all prior names during the three-year period) until name changed on (list date of each such name change).”
Capitol Fax reports that “Gott/Perry initially filed petitions without noting her name change, but later “withdrew those petitions and filed another set with the required information.”
Buy, buy, buy! Why?
The central Illinois economy has a lot riding on the future of electric vehicles.
Why?
Because electric-vehicle manufacturer Rivian has hired thousands of employees at its manufacturing plant in Bloomington. If the company succeeds, Illinois could become a major player — and employer — in this groundbreaking endeavor, along with associated spinoff businesses.
Experts say the company’s future appears bright. But so far, its stock is a bust.
The company recently went public in November 2021 at an initial price of $78 a share. A gold rush of sorts among fevered investors drove the price up to around $180 a share. But on Friday, it was hovering around $40 a share, and by traditional metrics, it’s still woefully overpriced.
The company has never made a dime. So it’s no surprise that the price has dropped after disappointing quarterly earnings reports.
Marketwatch reported “Rivian Automotive Inc. lost more than $2 billion in the fourth quarter, saying that supply-chain disruptions and other problems continued to plague its assembly line.”
It said “revenue reached $54 million, thanks to the sale of 909 vehicles in the quarter, from no revenue a year ago.”
Naturally, analysts are urging investors to take advantage of the company’s low stock price. But buying now is like trying to catch a falling knife — it must be done with care.
Electric vehicles may be the wave of the future, but there are no guarantees that Rivian will ride that wave.
This company remains a strictly speculative venture. No one should invest more than they can afford to lose.